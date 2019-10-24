Friday’s Bach Lunch and Downtown Alive! concerts have both been cancelled in anticipation of inclement weather.
The concert with The Daiquiri Queens and Haggard Bucks will not be moved to Rock’n’Bowl. Instead, organizers hope to book the bands for the next season of Downtown Alive! in Spring of 2020, according to a prepared statement from Downtown Lafayette Unlimited.
Next week’s Downtown Alive! features Wayne Toups & Zydecajun leading a birthday celebration for Evangeline Maid at Parc International.