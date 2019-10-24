ACA.dtakickoff005.091419.jpg
The dance floor fills up as Corey Ledet & his Zydeco Band kick off the fall season of Downtown Alive on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Lafayette. Gregg Martinez & the Delta Kings will play next week, September 20, in Parc Sans Souci.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

Friday’s Bach Lunch and Downtown Alive! concerts have both been cancelled in anticipation of inclement weather.

The concert with The Daiquiri Queens and Haggard Bucks will not be moved to Rock’n’Bowl. Instead, organizers hope to book the bands for the next season of Downtown Alive! in Spring of 2020, according to a prepared statement from Downtown Lafayette Unlimited.

Next week’s Downtown Alive! features Wayne Toups & Zydecajun leading a birthday celebration for Evangeline Maid at Parc International.

