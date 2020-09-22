The Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board has announced its selection of chefs from across the state to represent their areas in the 13th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off.
For safety reasons, this year’s event will have a little different look, switching from the kitchen stadium format to virtual for 2020 and include a chance for viewers to participate.
The main competition will be recorded on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29, with each chef being assigned a time slot to prepare and cook a dish, then present it to three judges for scoring. Judges will score dishes on presentation, creativity, composition, craftsmanship and flavor.
Additionally, each dish will be prepared from a recipe, which includes ingredients commonly found in grocery stores and includes instructions on how to prepare the dish so viewers can recreate it in their own kitchens.
This year’s competing chefs are:
- Logan Boudreaux; Cinclare Southern Bistro; Thibodaux.
- Justin Componation; Parish Restaurant & Bar; Monroe.
- Anthony Felan; Fat Calf Brasserie; Shreveport.
- Ben Fidelak; Mariner’s Restaurant; Natchitoches.
- Devan Giddix; Dickie Brennan’s Bourbon House; New Orleans.
- Scott Ricci; Drago’s Seafood Restaurant; Baton Rouge.
- Dominique Schexnayder; Dominique’s Wine Boutique & Bistro; Houma.
- Amy Sins; Langlois; New Orleans.
- Robert Vasquez; Pepe’s Sonoran Cuisine; Covington.
- Chris Vazquez; Redfish Grill; New Orleans.
New for 2020 is the addition of a “People’s Choice” award. The preparation and cooking of each dish will be recorded and posted to the Louisiana Seafood website and Facebook page for everyone to view, along with step-by-step instructions from each chef for you to prepare at home. Viewers will be directed to a website where they can vote for their favorite dish or chef.
Chef videos will be posted for viewing on Oct. 15, and “People’s Choice” voting will be open until Oct. 27. Then on Oct. 28, you can join the finale of the 2020 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off “LASCO@Home” Edition online for the announcement the “People’s Choice” winner and the 2020 King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood.
For more information, visit louisianaseafood.com.