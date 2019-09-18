For its first two years, Bayou Cirque mostly has been a collection of acts performing at festivals, corporate events and downtown concerts.
In another week, however, it gets real.
When Bayou Cirque’s “Dark Circus” takes the stage at the Manship Theatre at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, it will be a watershed moment — a stand-alone show to see if the public is ready for Baton Rouge’s first and only circus troupe.
“It’s just going to be so different,” said David Gabel, Bayou Cirque founder and performer. “Exciting and terrifying.”
"Dark Circus," of course, is designed to be more of the former than the latter. It is filled with aerial acts, acrobatics, dancing, juggling and other visual performances. It brings together 29 local performers who have already entertained audiences individually and in small ensembles.
As the name implies, Bayou Cirque owes more of its inspiration to Cirque du Soleil than Ringling Brothers. There are no trained animals, few clowns, and “Dark Circus” has a theme.
“Cirque du Soleil has changed and highly influenced the performance arts in many ways,” said John Scott, 29, a co-owner of GymFit and a performer on aerial straps and object manipulation. “They’ve taken the circus arts and really focusing on the theater aspects with what they’re trying to do with the story lines. It really has influenced how things are presented as a story rather than a variety show.”
The “Dark Circus” story is of a young boy who looks behind the curtain at a circus and discovers that the performers have been cast into a spell by the sinister ringmaster, played by John Vukovich, and he sets about trying to free them.
The story is told through circus acts that are traditional and high-tech. In the latter category are Scott and his electronic poi — stick-shaped implements that, when swung and waved, use light and pixels to paint images in the air.
A circus springing up in Red Stick seems surprising. But the raw material that can make a circus was around. It just needed an impetus.
It came when Gabel, Scott, Erik Otts, Stephanie Lee, Josh Roberts and Erin Warner opened GymFit, a fitness facility that includes classes in aerials and acrobatics. Once people learned those skills, it was natural that they’d desire an outlet for them, Gabel said.
“What really kicked us in the pants to make it happen faster than we originally counted on was a mom came here for her son to do parkour classes, and she watched us practicing and teach,” Gabel said. “She said, ‘Would y’all do a performance?’ ”
What she had in mind was the 10/31 Consortium Halloween Ball in 2017. With six weeks to prepare, Gabel found enough performers for eight routines. Bayou Cirque was born.
None of Bayou Cirque’s performers have performed professionally in a circus, though stage manager Nicole Fearnbach and rigger Matt Viverito have, and their expertise has been invaluable, Gabel said. Many performers joined through GymFit or other aerial gyms.
They are students, waitresses, carpenters and, in the case of Madison Cashio, 27, a mom looking to get back into shape after having a baby three years ago. Despite a fear of heights, Cashio decided to give aerials a try and discovered she was a natural.
“I figure if I grab that, I would probably not let go because I’m too scared to fall,” she said. “I took a shot, I grabbed it and started playing around with it.”
Monet Ohlerking, 17, who does aerial silks, aerial straps and ribbon dancing along with her twin sister, Monroe, got hooked on performing at a “Live After Five” concert six months ago.
“When I got off the stage the first time and everyone was clapping and cheering, that was one of my happiest moments ever,” she said. “I was, like, this is what I want to do. I want to make people happy and amazed and shocked. I love that.”
A more traditional performer is 21-year-old Ben Fowler. He came to GymFit to train to compete on TV’s “American Ninja Warrior” but became interested in the trapeze.
“I thought, ‘That looks fun. What do you need?’ ” he said. “They said you need high pain tolerance and excellent grip strength. I thought that would be wonderful cross training and would help me for 'Ninja Warrior.’ So, I started doing it, and I kind of fell in love with it.”
Longer-term, Bayou Cirque plans to do shows with more complex story lines and work with schools to provide creative ways for children to play and perform, Gabel said. He wants next weekend’s show to be the springboard. Audience reactions to other performances convince Fowler that it can be.
“When they see us doing all this, they’re, like, ‘Wow! That is still a thing people do!’ ” Gabel said. “They love it. It kind of brings them back to a simpler time.”
'Dark Circus'
2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28
Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St.
$33, call for discounts
(225) 344-0334; manshiptheatre.org; facebook.com/bayoucirque