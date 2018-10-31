When "Cajun Face" debuted five years ago, it was a hit with audiences far and wide.
A two-woman play, done as vignettes with related videoed interviews interspersed, "Cajun Face" was a hoot. It was laugh-out-loud funny and just as poignant and thoughtful, too, with a side of introspection for good measure.
In it, Sarah Mikayla Brown and Lian Cheramie discussed their lives in and out of character. While definitely local in scope, "Cajun Face" was universal in its humanity.
"CF1" ran about three years around Acadiana. It also had a stints at a mayor’s symposium, a French speaking conference, and both the New Orleans and Chicago Fringe Festivals.
Now there’s "Cajun Face 2: The Tanties (Aunts)," at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St.
Brown and Cheramie return as two Cajun women (which they are) and talk about where they are now – hence the subtitle.
“That’s something we talk about in the beginning — is like how much things have changed for us in five years,” Cheramie said. “The last piece was about where we were in our lives.”
That was a place where Brown had just moved back from Chicago after nearly a decade and Cheramie’s mother had just died.
“So we were both in this place of family and connecting family and our home and how much Louisiana means to us with all that,” said Cheramie.
There was a piece about waiting to be asked to dance at the Blue Moon until they finally they dance together, “and wax and wane about romance, and, in a way, feminism, and standing up for ourselves,” Cheramie recalled. “Just a lot of pieces about where we were.”
Brown did a monologue about being homesick and all that comes with it. Or, as Cheramie put it, “what I call a siren song we have here.”
Another vignette had the two playing their own grandmothers talking about them and why the two weren’t married yet, and why they didn’t have kids yet and why they were doing things differently than they did it.
Five years later, they’re still in love with Louisiana, “but, we’re looking at things a little bit differently and how we have grown,” said Cheramie.
“We’re exploring our relationship to our home more because we’re more embedded in it,” said Cheramie. “We have some revisits from our grandmothers talking about us again.”
There will be more characters reflecting on what “we witness in our community,” she said. And since both are teachers and lovers of Shakespeare, there’s a piece “Sunset High Presents Hamlet.”
I can’t wait. They make it look easy and natural and nearly ad-lib. And that’s what happens because they’ve known each other 17 years, appeared in many productions and improvisational skits and live a block from each other.
Even with all that, how does one return with a second edition?
“We had to kind of burn some sage and let that go in order to even move forward because the people’s response to 'Cajun Face 1' was unlike anything I’ve ever done,” said Brown.
“You can’t necessarily expect lightning to strike twice. And I know how much people loved the original 'Cajun Face,' so I just kind of had to accept early on that maybe, you know, that this one wasn’t going to live up to people’s expectations,” Brown said. “It’s not to say that it won’t — I think people will enjoy it deep down — it’s just that in order to move forward as a creator, I couldn’t be thinking about that. I just had to create.”
The theme or message for "CF2" is found in the subtitle: "The Tanties."
“In thinking about what really did define this era of our lives and what made it different from the first one, we came up with that we have taken on this role with our families of being the tanties,” said Brown, adding that neither is married or have children of our own.
“Growing up, I remember having aunts who didn’t have children and they do play a special role in the family,” she said. “That was something that we wanted to explore.”
People from all walks of life related to "Cajun Face."
“As an artist, some of that makes me excited and it certainly has borne fruit throughout this 'Cajun Face' journey,” said Brown. “It’s like the more specific and more personal you can be about telling your own story, the more people will be able to connect to it.”