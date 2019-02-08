Indie pop favorite, Givers, will kick off the spring season of Downtown Alive! March 8.
The free outdoor concert series will feature rock, Cajun, zydeco, funk and soul performances by local and regional artists from the stages of downtown Lafayette’s Parc International and Parc Sans Souci.
“The lineup for this season is such an incredible list of artists and musicians," said Anita Begnaud, CEO of the nonprofit that produces Downtown Alive, in a press release. "To us, it represents the wealth of talent we’re blessed with in Acadiana and we are proud to show it off in our downtown venues.”
Here's a look at Downtown Alive!'s spring 2019 lineup:
- March 8: GIVERS with Michot’s Melody Makers (indie pop/psych Cajun) at Parc International
- March 15: Tribute to Rockin’ Dopsie, Sr ft. Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers with special guests Tiger, Anthony & Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. (zydeco) at Parc Sans Souci
- March 22: Yvette Landry & the Jukes (honky tonk/folk) at Parc International
- March 29: The Viatones, The Amazing Nuns, and Carbon Poppies (psych rock/indie pop) at Parc International
- April 5: Mia Borders (soul/rhythm & blues) at Parc Sans Souci
- April 12: Steve Adams, Lance Dubroc & the 504 Horns (swamp pop/rock) at Parc International
- May 10: George Porter, Jr. and the Runnin’ Pardners (funk/soul) at Parc International
- May 17: Honey Island Swamp Band (southern rock/blues) at Parc International
Downtown Alive! begins each week with "happiest hour" at 5 p.m. with rotating specialty drinks from downtown bars and restaurants. Music starts at 6 p.m.
The family-friendly concert series also features local food vendors and free children's activities.
“We’re building on the tradition of a live Friday night concert by partnering with neighboring business and institutions to provide activities for the whole family and an exciting environment for the community," Begnaud said in the release.
Downtown Alive! is produced by Downtown Lafayette Unlimited in cooperation with Lafayette Consolidated Government. Learn more at downtownlafayette.org.