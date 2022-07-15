Two copies of a book that a Lafayette Parish public library patron wanted banned were removed anyway, one as part of a routine discard process, the other for unknown reasons, the library director said Friday.
A single copy of "The V-Word," a collection of stories about women losing their virginity when they were teens, remains in the parish public library system.
"The V-Word" is one of two books targeted for censorship by Michael Lunsford, a resident of St. Martin Parish who is executive director of the conservative group Citizens for a New Louisiana based in Lafayette.
Lunsford, in October, filed a request for reconsideration with the library system seeking to have "This Book is Gay" removed. He quickly followed that up with a challenge to "The V-Word."
In reviewing library book discard lists created Nov. 9, 2021 and Jan. 12 and June 1, 2022, The Acadiana Advocate discovered two copies of "The V-Word" were removed from the libraries around the time of Lunsford's challenge. One copy was removed from South Regional Library before Nov. 9, possibly several months earlier. The other was removed from the main library in downtown Lafayette by Jan. 12.
The only remaining copy is at the North Regional Library in Carencro, library records show.
Gillane said the South Regional branch librarian placed the book on the discard list before Lunsford's challenge. He doesn't know why the second version of "The V-Word" was removed from the main library downtown and there's no way to find out.
"The timing seems unfortunate," Lynette Mejia, a library patron and anti-censorship activist, said Friday.
If the books were discarded for lack of use, Mejia said she'd like to see data showing that. If they were discarded because of poor condition, they should be replaced with new copies.
The Library Board of Control, Gillane said, does not see the names of books and other materials discarded unless one of them requests it. Nor do board members ask that certain books be discarded, he said.
The library board periodically votes to discard materials including books, magazines, DVDs and games identified by library workers as damaged, outdated or no longer used.
"Even if a board member or a staff person or an elected official wanted me to get rid of a book," Gillane said, "they would have to go through the reconsideration process."
Board member Stephanie Armbruster, he said, has questioned and voted against removal of so many books because they were bought with taxpayer dollars. Gillane said the library system is always buying new books so it has to make space on shelves by discarding books in poor condition, that haven't been checked out in years or that have multiple copies available.
"This Book is Gay" did not appear on any of the three discard lists.
But a book upon which a challenged documentary film is based was discarded before November.
"Full service: My adventures in Hollywood and the secret lives of the stars" by Scotty Bowers is no longer available in print in the library system. A patron challenged a documentary film based on the book about Bowers' life which included secretly providing same-sex partners to some of Hollywood's stars.
The library board voted in April to keep the film in the library but only patrons 17 years old and up are allowed to check it out.
Gillane said he wasn't aware there was a book version of the film and wasn't aware the book was discarded.
"At this point," Mejia said, "I’m more concerned about the library self censoring than I am about the board. I’m more concerned about the library doing things preemptively based on what we saw with the displays this summer. It really worries me that we’re seeing these 'V-Word' books dispapper.
The Lafayette Parish Council appoints all but one person to the library board, with the mayor-president appointing one person. Appointees in the past year-and-a-half lean conservative and Christian. Armbruster and board President Robert Judge protested in 2018 Drag Queen Story Time at the library before they were appointed to the board.
In October, Lunsford tried to present Library Director Danny Gillane with a list of books he wanted censored, but Gillane said he told Lunsford to file requests for reconsideration forms for each book. The books, Lunsford said, were from a list he got from MassResistance, a pro-family, anti-LGBTQ group.
Reconsideration committees consisting of two librarians and a library board member rejected both of Lunsford's requests. He appealed the decision on "This Book is Gay" to the Library Board of Control but did not appeal the decision on "The V-Word."
The board has since changed the composition of the reconsideration committee to include only one librarian and two board members.
Before the board voted on "This Book is Gay," Gillane said he was moving the book and entire non-fiction teen section to the adult non-fiction section.