“Cocktails and Conversations with Cornae,” the latest production from local production company Maddgame Entertainment, debuts at 10 p.m. June 5 on WBTR-19.
The show will continue airing new episodes on Fridays through Aug. 28.
Produced by Terrance Turner, this late night vibe features host Cornae Granville having fun conversations with her guests while mixing one of her custom drinks.
Additionally, the audience will be given skin care tips during “KC’s Corner” with licensed aesthetician, Kyesolyn Byrd.