ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Asparagus & Feta Duck Egg Quiche
Makes one 9-inch quiche. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 prepared crust
2 tablespoons butter
4-6 ounces asparagus
½ cup onion, chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
4 duck eggs
1 cup half-and-half
4 ounces feta crumbles
1 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped fine
1. Prebake crust in a 9-inch tart pan at 425 F for 5-8 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 F.
2. Cut asparagus into 1-inch pieces, discarding any tough ends.
3. In a heavy skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add asparagus, onion, garlic and tomatoes and sauté for 8 minutes or until asparagus are tender. Season with salt and pepper.
4. Whisk together eggs with the half-and-half.
5. Spoon asparagus and tomato mixture onto baked crust. Sprinkle feta on top. Pour eggs over vegetables and cheese.
6. Place quiche on a rimmed baking pan. Bake about 40 minutes or until the center is set.
7. Serve warm garnished with fresh basil.
Basic Pastry Crust
Makes one 9-inch tart. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
⅓ cup coconut oil or shortening
1 cup all-purpose flour
¼ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon sugar
2 tablespoons cold water
1. Cut coconut oil or shortening into flour, salt and sugar until it becomes coarse crumbs.
2. Stir in cold water one tablespoon at a time until dough is moist and can be formed into a ball. Add more water if needed.
3. Roll dough to two inches larger than your pan.
4. For 9-inch tart, place crust into buttered pan and prebake at 425 F for 5-8 minutes.