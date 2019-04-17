ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE

Asparagus & Feta Duck Egg Quiche

Makes one 9-inch quiche. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.

1 prepared crust

2 tablespoons butter

4-6 ounces asparagus

½ cup onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

4 duck eggs

1 cup half-and-half

4 ounces feta crumbles

1 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped fine

1. Prebake crust in a 9-inch tart pan at 425 F for 5-8 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 F.

2. Cut asparagus into 1-inch pieces, discarding any tough ends.

3. In a heavy skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add asparagus, onion, garlic and tomatoes and sauté for 8 minutes or until asparagus are tender. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Whisk together eggs with the half-and-half.

5. Spoon asparagus and tomato mixture onto baked crust. Sprinkle feta on top. Pour eggs over vegetables and cheese.

6. Place quiche on a rimmed baking pan. Bake about 40 minutes or until the center is set.

7. Serve warm garnished with fresh basil.

Basic Pastry Crust

Makes one 9-inch tart. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.

⅓ cup coconut oil or shortening

1 cup all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

2 tablespoons cold water

1. Cut coconut oil or shortening into flour, salt and sugar until it becomes coarse crumbs.

2. Stir in cold water one tablespoon at a time until dough is moist and can be formed into a ball. Add more water if needed.

3. Roll dough to two inches larger than your pan.

4. For 9-inch tart, place crust into buttered pan and prebake at 425 F for 5-8 minutes.

