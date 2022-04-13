Acadiana Animal Aid celebrated the return of its annual fundraiser, Bark in the Dark, Thursday, April 7 at the Cajundome Convention Center. As event chairs Sandy and Bob Giles put it, the night packed three years’ worth of fun into one spectacular evening. The event was cancelled previously thanks to you-kno- what. This year, sponsors and guests enjoyed entertainment, food, and wine, as well as a silent and exclusive live auction (always a favorite). Acadiana Animal Aid had a lot to be proud of and to celebrate. More than 10,000 dogs and cats were saved over the last five years. Even during the pandemic, AAA’s work never stopped. Some 2,300 furry friends found homes thanks to the ongoing work of the organization. Thank you, Acadiana Animal Aid, for all you do. You are puuuurrrrfect in our book.
Bark in the Dark celebrates its comeback to benefit Acadiana’s furry friends
Kris Wartelle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
View comments