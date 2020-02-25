King Gabriel LXXXI James (Jimmy) Domengeaux is well known in Lafayette to so many. Not only is this year's king of Mardi Gras from a large and loving family, he is also a sought-after attorney and accomplished photographer. King Domengueaux was feted royally on Sunday, Feb. 23, for a rockin' good time at, where else, Rock 'n' Bowl in Lafayette. The setting was casual, much like Mr. Jimmy himself, with good friends, good food and good music. Jimmy's wife, Patty, whose smile lights up any room, graciously greeted guests who were weary after long days celebrating, but no less festive. Domengeaux has dedicated himself to photographing Louisiana landscapes that capture all that is Acadiana. He is a proud supporter of CODOFIL and is deeply rooted in French Acadian culture. If you have not checked out his stunning photographs, you should. His portraits of Louisiana sunsets and swamplands are picture perfect. Congratulations King Gabriel LXXXI and family.
Kris Wartelle: Picture Perfect King
- BY KRIS WARTELLE | Contributing writer
Kris Wartelle
