As the weather warms up and COVID immunity ramps up, people are itching to get outdoors and gather socially.
Festivals Acadiens et Creoles organizers decided recently they would plan for a live festival in October in Girard Park.
In Iberia Parish, there have been a few smaller live events, including a symphony performance that drew 600-700 people.
Other event planners are feeling more cautious.
Herman Fusilier, executive director of St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission, said the Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival will go virtual rather than live in late August.
Fusilier said organizers must be convinced they can pull off an event successfully without the possibility of new waves of COVID-19 and that time is running short for putting together an attractive lineup for a late summer or autumn festival, despite a deep talent pool in the area.
For organizers of Festival International, which draws its talent from across the globe, the decision had to be made months ago: To go live or host another virtual festival.
There was no way to know what April would look like regarding COVID-19, public safety mandates and vaccine availability, so organizers made the tough decision to postpone the live festival for another year.
When Festival did not happen last April because of the coronavirus, it was the first cancellation in more than 30 years.
For a festival whose financial success is heavily reliant on alcohol and merchandise sales, which can't happen in a meaningful way in a virtual event, canceling a second live event couldn't have been an easy decision.
"We all want to have a really cool live event to go to," Scott Feehan, executive director of Festival, said earlier this year. "We believe in our hearts the community wants that as well. We want to figure out the right way to give the community a really cool live event to experience and enjoy."
There were even discussions about holding the festival in different locations, including Youngsville and Broussard and outdoor venues such as Cajun Field, Beaver Park and Moncus Park.
Festival brings in about $1 million in sales tax revenue, Downtown Lafayette's CEO Anita Begnaud said, and reports indicate its $40 million impact on the local economy.
Finances have been tough for Festival for the past few years. While it boasts a massive economic impact of $40 million, hard costs have been difficult to manage as major donors receded, The Current reported. Festival staff considered cutting stages in 2017, trimming about $400,000 off a $1.5 million budget after losing several sponsorships.
This year, Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory cut LCG’s contribution to Festival, after campaigning on reducing public spending to “non-essential” programs. His first budget followed through with cuts to the arts and parks and recreation.
“We look forward to all being together again, both virtually this spring and in person in the future," Feehan said. “We hope you will join us in support of the celebration this spring, just like every year."
So it is that this weekend downtown Lafayette will not be transformed into a vibrant entertainment explosion. It won't see 300,000 to 500,000 visitors from over 26 countries and 48 states soaking up three days of musical performances, finger-licking food and art.
Instead, organizers are hoping the community will come together to support a second year of virtual performances, which will be streaming Friday through Sunday. The 35th annual festival will feature more than 50 original performances from artists representing more than 15 countries, interspersed with archival footage from Festivals past.
And organizers are hoping the community will continue to support the festival through the purchase of pins, flags and other merchandise, along with food vendors who are hoping to lure customers with festival-themed specials.
"We're doing everything we can to keep Festival alive," Feehan said in a recent interview. "We want to be creative and innovative again and give the community something to be proud of. We are a community event, so we're dependent upon their support, and that's why we're not operating in a bubble right now."
2021 virtual music schedule
The musical performances of the annual event will be accessible directly from the virtual Festival International Facebook page from 5 p.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Sunday. There will be 51 performances from artist all around the world including Cuban sensation, Cimafunk, who had to put his rise to superstardom on a hold due to the pandemic.
Here are a few of the fan favorites performing:
• Tank and the Bangas
• DakhaBrakha
• The Reminders
• Zydeco Kicks
• Natu Camara
• Afrikana Soul Sister
• Zachary Richard
• Thomas Dutronc
• OKAN
• Hot 8 Brass Band
• Samantha Fish
Visit festivalinternational.org to view the full schedule.
Different from last year’s virtual festival, Saturday morning will open with an interactive cartoon show for children. Sunday will open with a comedic bingo game. Viewers can play with digital bingo cards provided by Festival International and enjoy funny collaborative music breaks between rounds.
Don’t have Facebook? No problem. You can tune in through a link at festivalinternational.org. Acadiana Open Channels such as LUS channels three and four and Cox Channels 15 and 16 will also stream the performances live on television
Where’s the foodies?
What’s a festival without good food? During the month of April, Festival International introduced its first “FEASTival” to continue to support local restaurants and still provide a treat for all the food lovers out there. Festival inspired dishes will be served the entire month, so festival goers can experience their known comfort food in a new way.
Some FEASTival dishes that sound too good to pass up are Gumbo Yaya pizza, blackened shrimp alfredo fries and a Cajun surf and turf burger just to name a few.
Here’s a list of the 2021 participating restaurants:
• Agave
• Bon Creole
• Blu Basil
• Baba Kabab
• Burgersmith
• Central Pizza & Bar
• Handy Stop Market & Café
• Hideaway
• Jefferson Street Pub
• Johnson’s Boucaniere
• Norbert’s Restaurant
• Pop’s Poboys
• Poor Boy’s Riverside Inn
• Pamplona
• Reve Coffee Roasters
• Spoonbill
• Tula Tacos & Amigos
• Tsunami Sushi
• Zeus
Restaurants will donate 10 percent of the revenue from all dishes sold to Festival International.
Want to show your Festival spirit?
Fest-in-a-Box is a special care package that provides “festival swag” and can be ordered or picked up throughout the entire month of April on Festival International’s online shop.
In-person pick up is located at Hub City Sports Downtown Lafayette.
The package includes:
• One string of Festival sunburst pennant flags
• Ten Virtual Festival souvenir cups
• Four vibrant postcard designs
• Four 'Wish We Were There' koozies
• And much more!
2021 Virtual Swirl flags are also great ways to show support as all merchandise purchases keep the Festival around another year.
Festival 5K
Though the race is not in person this year, people that are registered have the opportunity to “make their own adventure” and run anywhere in the world. The race is a free contribution that directly helps the Festival to continue for another year.
Registered participants can earn a locally printed 5k souvenir T-shirt within their race packets. Runners can also receive prizes for certain categories listed on their website.
Thinking about registering for the Festival 5k? It’s not too late. Registrations are open through Saturday. The race has already started on April 19 and ends at 8pm on April 25.