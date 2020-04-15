Julianne Manuel is a student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette studying organizational communication. She's also an intern at Festival International, a waitress and an entrepreneur. She's young and still unsure where life will take her. We think she's a breath of fresh air who's going to go on to make a impact on her community.
What was your first job? Cashier at Fresh Pickin’s market.
Describe a typical day in your life. Every day is a different duty! But typically, I’ll wake up at the crack of dawn, 40-minute workout, brekki (super important for me!), catch up on homework, run whatever errands are on my to-do list that day, go to work then go to class or to my internship, eat lunch in between, then I head home to relax or complete what I wasn’t able to finish throughout the day. If I have time, I’ll give myself some TLC to relax, like a bubble bath, walk around my backyard or read a book for pleasure. I try to get a full night’s sleep so my day ends earlier than most.
What advice would you give the younger you? Write down every clever idea that you think of.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? When I was younger, there were three families whom my family and I were all very close to. All of the parents were best friends, as were the kiddos. We played hide and seek in the woods together, hung out every weekend, played games we made up in my magical backyard until the sun set, and taught each other what genuine relationships outside of blood relatives should feel like.
What values do you live by? Love like it’s your last day. Date with intention. Communicate.
What do you most appreciate? I appreciate how nice everyone is down here in the South.
What is your favorite journey? I really can’t choose one specific journey that is my favorite. I was blessed with the ability to go on what seems like a summer-long hiatus the past four years.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? My room is my little oyster.
What living figure most inspires you? My oldest brother, Jacob, inspires me.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Save your money.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "Inferno" by Dan Brown.
What is the best thing about where you live? The hospitality.
How do you "let the good times roll"? I love to dance and sing, so Festival International is somewhere I really let myself loosen up and just let the good times roll.
What did you want to be when you grew up? I don’t really remember what I wanted to be. I still don’t what I want to be, if we’re being completely honest.
What is your motto? You don’t owe a damned person a damn explanation.
How would you like to be remembered? I’d like to be remembered by the way I give advice. Whether it’s just listening to someone rant or if they want my opinionated feedback, I’m honest in a way that isn’t hurtful.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? “Julianne, what are you doing? You’re such an idiot. Get to it!” I’m pretty hard on myself.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Hanging out with people who genuinely make me feel good. Dressing the way I want to, whenever I want to. Going outside.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Dude.
What is your favorite word? Eccentricity.
What do you collect? Photo albums. I don’t trust iCloud.
What food could you live on for a month? Sweet potatoes.
What would you change about yourself? How frustrated I get when I can’t understand something.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Peter Pan.
Describe yourself in five words. Curious, ditzy, social, motivated, nice.
What is your idea of happiness? Bonfire in the woods with good company and effortlessly good conversation.
What is your favorite movie? "Peter Pan."
What music defines who you are? Acoustic/Indie.
Who is your style icon? I don’t really have a specific style icon, I just wear whatever I’m feeling like wearing.
What do you most regret? I regret the times I chose doing work over making memories with people I love. I still do it and still feel this way.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What’s a fun fact about yourself?
What would the answer be? I was born with my amniotic sac still intact, also known as the “veiled baby”.