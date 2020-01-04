Porcelain Art Guild
WHAT: Meeting of the Baton Rouge Porcelain Art Guild
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9
INFORMATION: Kitty Nipper, (225) 275-2411
DETAILS: If you are a china painter or interested in becoming one, call for information.
Civic Associations meeting
WHAT: Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations meeting
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9
WHERE: EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
INFO: fgbrca.org, email fgbrcasecretary@gmail.com or President Ed Lagucki at (225) 315-1206
DETAILS: EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel will present the city's 2020 budget. The mayor will also give her State of the City address as part of the program. Additionally, a short presentation on the Federation's past year will be presented, along with introduction of the 2020 board of directors.