The coronavirus shutdown in Louisiana has brought with it some glorious spring weather. Many folks have taken advantage of it with family walks, bike rides and lots of home improvement and gardening projects, which have beautified neighborhoods.
Sheri Lazare, who lives on Felicie Drive in Lafayette, wanted to make sure all her neighbors had pretty flowers to brighten their days.
Lazare, whom several of her benefactors said on Facebook has always been a great neighbor, has been making paper flowers and tying them on mailboxes along Felicie Drive. She keeps adding them — because it’s spring, because they’re beautiful and because she wants her neighbors to know she’s thinking about them, especially now.
Neighbor Aileen Bennett got white flowers, "because I'm a minimalist," she said, but other mailboxes sported lots of spring colors.
A little humor
One of the things that gets us through tough times is a sense of humor. Here's a note Crystal Carter shared about her dad:
"My 79-year-old dad is having serious grass-cutting war with his neighbor across the street. He called me yesterday morning to say, 'he’s cutting his grass at night! He has a headlight.' So , today I raised that neighbor's headlight by delivering 5 yards of dark pine mulch to my dad (I’m in MA) with a note that read, “let the games begin!, Love you, Pops. Leep it light and smile during these dark days."
Lunches for heroes
Laborde Earles Injury Lawyers recently donated lunches to local hospitals in the Acadiana and central Louisiana communities, saying they fed nearly 150 people with help from local restaurants, including Grub Burger in Lafayette.
The firm said hospitals that they donated to include Bunkie General, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, Rapides Regional Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital.
“This is a tough time for our community, for our nation, and for the whole world,” said Digger Earles. “We encourage those who can to give back to those who are keeping us safe and well.”
Reaching out to boys and girls
Missy Bienvenu Andrade, President & CEO at Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana, said her team has shined during this difficult time to deliver the organization's mission to Club kids in a new way.
"They made 800+ phone calls last week, made sure families had access to food, and are also rolling out virtual programming/mentoring to kids who need it. It’s been amazing to watch their leadership, commitment, and creativity!"
If you want to be part of our coverage, send those Acts of Kindness to theadvocate.com/actsofkindnessnominations.