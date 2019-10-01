Kimba Azore is known for many things in the communities where she lives and works on the north side of Lafayette.
She's a teacher, librarian, creator and activist. She's a 37-year-old African-American woman who leads by example in the neighborhoods she champions. But perhaps most of all, she's known as someone who eats a diet free from all animal products.
"When people think of 'vegan,' they don't expect to see someone like me," she said.
Azore is using that to her advantage with her new pop-up restaurant, The Northside Vegan, which has quickly gained a loyal following.
Most of her customers haven't been fellow vegans but curious — and often apprehensive — foodies who learned of the restaurant through word-of-mouth or social media.
"The biggest thing is the seasoning," Azore said. "I think that's why people enjoy it so much. The flavors are reminiscent of what they grew up eating."
Each item on her vegan fast-food menu is named for a neighborhood on the north side of Lafayette.
Saturday's pop-up at an open house and ribbon cutting for the McComb-Veazey Community House featured the V-Zay and the McComb "burgers" with special sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and "cheese" on a Hawaiian bun. The V-Zay has a single seasoned vegan patty and slice of vegan cheese, and the McComb has two of each.
The Northside Vegan menu changes as often as inspiration strikes.
"It doesn't scare me to put things together that people don't normally put together," Azore said. "I don't have a background in cooking, but I eat a lot. I've been cooking for myself since I was in high school, and I do a lot of research, especially when it comes to meat substitutes."
Recent creations include New Jack tacos with barbecue jack fruit, mango, pineapple salsa, salad greens and sour cream on corn tortillas; and Quiet Town cauliflower wings, which come buffalo, Asian or naked style with creamy, baked mac and "cheese" and a side salad.
Her favorite — for now, at least — is the Freetown Philly sub, which has portobello mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, salad greens and vegan provolone "cheese."
Azore has been toying with the idea of opening a vegan restaurant on Lafayette's north side since adopting a vegan lifestyle two years ago to help control her blood sugar and manage her diabetes.
"This whole thing kind of started with kids at school questioning everything I ate," she said. "And I started noticing that people in my neighborhood were suffering from different diseases and how they, like the kids at my school, weren't knowledgeable about how vegetables could help you."
When the school where she was teaching closed unexpectedly over the summer, Azore focused on turning The Northside Vegan concept into a reality.
For now, she's splitting her time between her new teaching position at Gethsemane Christian Academy and the pop-up vegan events. Azore dreams of one day creating a neighborhood restaurant that would not only offer healthy meals to north side residents but also provide food education and services for other hopeful restaurateurs.
"I am a product of the north side," she said. "And I choose to live here now because I want to take some of the expertise I have and help the people in the community."
Azore grew up in the McComb-Veazy neighborhood between the Evangeline Thruway and Simcoe Street and now lives in the Fightinville neighborhood near Four Corners.
The Northside Vegan isn't just exposing people to new foods. It's also exposing people to the stories behind the neighborhoods featured on the menu.
"I like to give a history of the neighborhoods to keep these stories going," Azore. "There's a rich history, stories behind the neighborhoods, and I want to keep that alive through The Northside Vegan."