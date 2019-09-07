Acadiana Repertory Theatre will open the developmental production of "The Wooden Heart" by Adam Szymkowicz at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6.
Additional shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7, 12, 13 and 14 with a 2 p.m matinee Sept. 8. Tickets for the production at Cité Des Arts, 109 Vine St., in Lafayette are $15.
This fable-inspired play about love, wood and finding your purpose is a fast paced and charming comedy that's also family friendly.
Steven R. Landry will direct ART company members Allen Higginbotham, Erica Jure, Chloe Abbott, Gabe Ortego, Casey Harmon, Kevin Miller and Sally Hamana along with Lexi Brigitte Langlois and Jessica Romero.
Szymkowicz will be at the Sept. 12-13 performances.
For tickets, call (337) 291-1122 or visit acadianarep.org or citedesarts.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the box office, starting an hour before the performance.