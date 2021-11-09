Red Stick Revelry 2016 copy for Red 122818

Baton Rouge's nine-foot LED lighted Red Stick rests at the top of its pole 60 feet above North Boulevard Town Square. The stick drops at midnight on New Year's Eve.

 ADVOCATE FILE PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

The Red Stick Revelry returns as a live event on Dec. 31 after staging a virtual celebration in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, touted as Baton Rouge's official New Year's Eve celebration, will begin at 8 p.m. and run through midnight at the Davis Rhorer Plaza downtown on North Boulevard.

The celebration will feature live music by Press 1 for English and The Michael Foster Project, two all-new laser light shows and fireworks at midnight.

Kids activities will include storytelling, arts activities, a sing-along and a performance by Clay Achee and his puppets. Achee is the creator of "Ziggy and the Junkyard Band."

For more information, visit redstickrevelry.com.     

