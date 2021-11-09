The Red Stick Revelry returns as a live event on Dec. 31 after staging a virtual celebration in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event, touted as Baton Rouge's official New Year's Eve celebration, will begin at 8 p.m. and run through midnight at the Davis Rhorer Plaza downtown on North Boulevard.
The celebration will feature live music by Press 1 for English and The Michael Foster Project, two all-new laser light shows and fireworks at midnight.
Kids activities will include storytelling, arts activities, a sing-along and a performance by Clay Achee and his puppets. Achee is the creator of "Ziggy and the Junkyard Band."
For more information, visit redstickrevelry.com.