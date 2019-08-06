At a glance, you might just mistake Paul Brouillette's photos for the real deal.
In one, the Pink Ladies and T-Birds are sharing a meal at the Frosto diner in Crowley. Another depicts Batgirl and Poison Ivy facing off in a wooded area of Duson. A third features Velma and Daphne solving a crime at an abandoned Acadiana gas plant.
Brouillette, 48, isn't a full-time photographer. The elaborate photo recreations — such as those inspired by the 1978 film "Grease," DC Comics superheros and "Scooby-Doo" franchise — are something he does in his free time.
"I literally do these for the fun of it," Brouillette said. "Most of the time, the shoots cost me money. They're not something I'm profiting from."
The Duson resident earns a living fixing copiers. He spends his free time shooting photos and restoring cars.
"If I did it every day for a living, I probably wouldn't have my own cars," Brouillette said. "And this is the same way. If you're forced to be creative, it becomes a task that you just become bored with — or at least that's the case for me."
The self-taught photographer often get attention on social media websites such as Facebook and Instagram.
His superhero series based on DC Comics characters has been one of the most popular. Brouillette added punchy dialogue to the photos and arranged them to look like comic strips before sharing on social media.
Brouillette first began shooting with his father's old film cameras as a teenager. He experimented with model photography as a young adult and eventually became interested in conveying ideas and themes with his photography.
"I drew a lot growing up, Brouillette said. "And what I'm doing is kind of like creating a painting or a scene. It comes down to the composition of the photos."
These days, he doesn't just recreate pop-culture works with local people at local places. He also gets inspiration for his artistic images from historic photos of wars, pin-up models and more.
Brouillette's personal favorite is a ghost bride photo taken in the abandoned Egan Hotel in Crowley.
"My brother is actually a wedding photographer, and I don't want to do that type of work because of the stress and the structure," he said. "It's very stressful if you mess up a wedding shoot, and you have certain things you have to do.
"We did the ghost bride in the Egan Hotel kind of like a wedding shoot in a haunted hotel. That's more my kind of style of photography."
Brouillette's work will be on display at Glide Studio, 715 Lee Ave., during the Second Saturday ArtWalk from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12.