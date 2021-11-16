The following Acadiana restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Bailey's Seafood and Grill. Every Thanksgiving since 1993, Bailey's Seafood & Grill has provided a Thanksgiving meal to anyone in the community who might need one.The tradition will continue this year with a Thanksgiving meal served at the restaurant from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bailey's and Ema's Café, at 5520 Johnston St. in Lafayette. For more information, to pick-up order or meal delivery, please call (337) 988-6464, (337) 981-4849.

Caffe Cottage in Lafayette will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 2 a.m. serving food on Thanksgiving. It will be the full menu. Www.caffecottage.com.

Cracker Barrels around the country, including the one in Lafayette, will be open. To-go services are also available. Crackerbarrel.com/order-online/

Golden Corral will be open on Thanksgiving Day serving a buffet 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Holiday meals can also be ordered to at www.goldencorral.com/locations/location-detail/906/golden-corral-ambassador-caffery-pkwy/.

Masala Indian Kitchen in Lafayette will be open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and reopen from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reserve a table by calling 337-981-6373 or at masalaindiankitchen.com.

Mel's Diner in Broussard will be open on Thanksgiving for normal business hours. Thanksgiving menu options will be served. Open 24 hours.

Piccadilly in Lafayette will be open on Thanksgiving. The Arnould Boulevard location will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rickey Meches Donut in Lafayette will be open from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ruth Chris Steak House will be open on Thanksgiving. Reservations are required. Tables available only for groups of four or less. Call 337-237-6123 to make a reservation. Www.ruthschris.com.

Saltgrass Steakhouse will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins accepted. Reservations accepted for groups of six or fewer. Call 337-988-9747 to make a reservation.

Waffle House, which is open 24 hours, will be open on Thanksgiving.

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar on Kaliste Saloom will be open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.