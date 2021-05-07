Fans of Animal Planet's "North Woods Law" and "Lone Star Star Law" shows have a new option starting Sunday that features people and events closer to home.
"Louisiana Law" premiers at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 9, featuring agents from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
The show was filmed over the past year, Robert L. “Trey’’ Iles of LDWF told The Acadiana Advocate on Friday.
Viewers from all over the state may recognize people and places featured in the first episode, including Scott Dupre and Senior Agent William Carpenter with the the Region 6 LDWF office in Thibodaux; Cpl. Michael Hebert with the Region 5 office in Lake Charles; Senior Agent Emily Sexton and Cpl. Justin Greer with the Region 1 office in Minden; and Cpl. Blaine Wagner and Senior Agent Austin Landry of the Region 8 office in New Orleans.
In Sunday's episode, Animal Planet viewers can follow Dupre and Carpenter in St. Mary Parish as they investigate a crab fisherman allegedly stealing traps belonging to other fishermen and as they rescue an injured eagle on the side of the road, while in Cameron Parish, Hebert seizes an illegally caught flounder that is donated to a family in need.
To the north in Bossier Parish, Sexton and Greer "face a tough dilemma when a young hunter’s first deer is brought illegally across state lines by his father," according to a LDWF news release.
Meanwhile, Wagner and Landry, patrolling off the coast of St. Bernard Parish, encounter a captain with a full boat of oysters and no proper licenses.
