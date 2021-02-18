Dirk Guidry is a professional artist and program director of BARE Walls. At the core of who he is, he knows that alone he can survive, but with a vibrant arts community, we can all thrive. He is talented, hardworking and kind.
As well as his own sought-after fluid and fascinating, abstract paintings, Dirk was one of the first in the area to do live wedding paintings and loves capturing moments and feelings. He has a studio at Basin Arts in downtown Lafayette, a place that oozes with creativity and is steadily helping the entire arts community.
BARE Walls is an art subscription service. It provides an affordable way for businesses to have a creative and dynamic workplace, and gives working artists a residual income. As a business, you get to select the best of local art to display on a regular basis. As an artist, you get income from pieces you have already done. They need more of both (businesses and artists) to grow this exciting concept. You can find out more at bare-wallslafayette.com
What was your first job? I used to umpire Dixie Youth baseball and referee Biddy Basketball games. My first “official” job was a bag boy at Piggy Wiggly.
Describe a typical day in your life. Our two young daughters wake us up at 5:40 a.m. on the dot. We get them ready and to the sitter. I get my morning run or workout in, catch up on the news over breakfast and am in the studio by 9 a.m. I start by answering piles of emails and workflows, then get to painting! Throw in some meetings here and there, and paint some more. I clock out no later than 5 p.m. and head home to cook dinner. We then go through our nighttime routine with the girls (which usually involves some awesome dance parties) and then it’s time to decompress and watch a show until my eyes roll back. Rinse and repeat.
What advice would you give the younger you? Read more books, play less video games.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Meeting my wife, Rilee, changed the trajectory of my life in the greatest ways possible. At the time, I felt pretty lost and unsure about my purpose and place in life. The timing of us meeting was perfect, and we’ve never looked back. She supports me in everything that I do and has helped bring out the best version of myself, I wouldn’t be who I am today without her.
What values do you live by? Family is what I have always valued the most. I try to enjoy life to the fullest through experiences with my friends and family. Clearly arts and music play a significant role in how I live, and travel is necessary for my well-being. I am also a food snob.
What do you most appreciate? Family time.
What is your favorite journey? A blank canvas.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? The studio of course. The beach at night is pretty nice. too.
What living figure most inspires you? Damien Rice
What was the best advice you were ever given? I was contemplating what I wanted to go to college for, and my mother said something along the lines of, “Dirk… you’re pretty good at art and you should probably do some-thing in that field. Otherwise, you might be wasting your talents.” Mom always knows what’s best right?
What book would you tell everyone to read? “A New Earth” by Ekhart Tolle. I try to read it at the beginning of every year to recharge.
What is the best thing about where you live? The food.
How do you "let the good times roll"? I enjoy a good live concert. I have been known to let loose pretty often at them.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A dad, just like my dad. There’s a pretty cute video of me in Pre-K as proof.
What is your motto? Enjoy life and love unconditionally.
How would you like to be remembered? That my art made the world a more beautiful place.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? You got this!
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Family, the arts and love.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Hamma” and “Catch you on the flip side!”
What is your favorite word? Delicate.
What do you collect? Band concert T-shirts and artwork.
What food could you live on for a month? Coyote Blues food… RIP.
What would you change about yourself? I wish I were cleaner.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? From a young age, the Disney cartoon version of Robin Hood was my idol, which I still quote all the time. I would also say that Master Chief and I spent a little bit of time under the HUD.
Describe yourself in five words. Caring, reliable, driven, funny, & competitive.
What is your idea of happiness? I’m pretty fortunate to live the life that I live and be surrounded by such close family and friends. I love sharing a nice red wine with my beautiful wife while we watch our daughters laugh and play, supervised closely by our border collie, Jax, of course. Cherishing our time together makes me pretty happy.
What is your favorite movie? "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind."
What music defines who you are? That’s a tough one, because I love music and never know what might be on the playlist at any given time. So I’ll go with my top 5 artists, they define who I am: Damien Rice, Radiohead, Minus the Bear, Dave Matthews Band, and The Mars Volta.
Who is your style icon? Brad Pitt
What do you most regret? Not moving away. I believe I would have always moved back to Louisiana to be close to family, but I wish I would’ve lived in a few different cities for perspective.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Who’s your favorite artist of all time?
What would the answer be? Van Gogh