Acadiana native Ashley Addison is best known as the front woman for local band Three Thirty Seven, but now the singer is using her voice to speak out against domestic violence.
Addison and band are teaming with domestic violence crisis organization Faith House of Acadiana for a benefit concert at The Grouse Room on Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. A portion of ticket sales and table reservation proceeds from the night will be donated to Faith House.
Faith House is a domestic violence crisis center and shelter that offers services and assistance to women in abusive relationships. The organization serves women in domestic violence situations in Vermilion, Lafayette, Acadia, St. Landry, Evangeline, Avoyelles and Rapides parishes, according to its website.
The organization’s mission is personal to Addison, who sought Faith House’s assistance after she was physically assaulted while ending an abusive relationship. Addison said the year-and-a-half long on-and-off relationship was verbally abusive from the start, but over time she became more fearful for her safety as the verbal abuse escalated into objects being broken or thrown at her.
“I felt like I couldn’t be comfortable speaking my mind or being myself,” she said. “I walked on eggshells all the time for fear of some reaction to what I’d say.”
During her March 1 assault, Addison’s eye was fractured in two places and her nasal cavity collapsed. She said she was so frenzied and afraid for her safety she didn’t know where to turn, until a local mixed martial arts coach recommended she call Faith House.
The organization’s advocates and attorneys helped her secure a restraining order and were informative and compassionate while walking her through the process, Addison said. They made a confusing and frightening time manageable, she said.
“I feel like the people at Faith House are angels on Earth. They provided direction for me in a time when I didn’t know what to do. They guided me through a really blurry time in my life,” Addison said. “There’s nothing that I can do or say that will ever be enough to thank them for how they helped me.”
The singer said she knew she could use her platform as a musician to raise awareness and support the organization that gave her so much. Not long after seeking Faith House’s help, Addison approached the organization’s directors about arranging a benefit concert, development coordinator Nicole Lopez said.
“For me, I knew that staying silent wasn’t an option. I had to speak out. I had to stand up. It’s important to let people know that this kind of behavior is not OK. It’s not acceptable,” Addison said.
Lopez said Faith House serves approximately 2,000 survivors each year. Despite the prevalence of domestic violence, it can be difficult for people to empathize with survivors, Lopez said.
It’s especially difficult because the domestic violence crisis doesn’t typically have a local face, because women in violent situations often need to conceal their identities to maintain their safety, she said.
“It makes the cause really difficult to relate to for people who have never experienced it or had loved ones in that situation,” Lopez said.
Addison stepping forward helps change that, she said.
Both women said they hope women and men in unhealthy relationships will find the courage to speak to someone about what they’re experiencing. Addison also said she hopes her experience will help victims and survivors recognize they’re not alone.
Addison and Lopez also said they hope people not currently in domestic violence situations will take note of the organization’s work. A loved one could be in a dangerous situation one day and that information could be lifesaving, they said.
While raising awareness is Lopez’s main aim for the benefit concert, she said the funds raised are also crucial to supporting the organization’s work.
Faith House operates a 45-bed emergency shelter in Lafayette and offers transitional housing, legal services, career assistance and other services to women leaving domestic violence situations. Maintaining those services and expanding them to reach more women in crisis requires financial support, she said.
Most of the organization’s budget comes from federal and state grants, but 25 percent of the organization’s budget stems from local donations and fundraising. While 25 percent may not seem like a lot, Lopez said, it makes a difference in the work the organization is able to do and the number of women they can reach.
For Friday’s benefit concert, Faith House is also partnering with local distiller J.T. Meleck on a signature purple cocktail called the Hopetini for the night. A portion of the proceeds from each martini will be donated to Faith House, Lopez said.
Lopez said with events like Friday’s and outspoken support from people like Addison, she hopes the community will become more invested in ending domestic violence in Acadiana.
“It’s not a women’s issue, it’s not a children’s issue, it’s not a man’s issue — it’s a community issue,” Lopez said.