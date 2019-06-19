Unbeknown to most, there are three bayous flowing through the two-parish town of Arnaudville.

Most folks are familiar with Bayou Teche and Bayou Fuselier that intersect in this town that has one foot each in the parishes of St. Martin and St. Landry.

However, there is a third bayou: Color it Bayou Inspiration.

It is no ordinary bayou. You’ll not find it as a brown waterway lazily flowing along the banks as it meanders through towns. For that matter, you can’t even see it, but you can’t miss it, either.

This bayou, also known as the Arnaudville-Deux Bayous Cultural District on Corridor des Arts, runs through the towns of Sunset, Grand Coteau, Arnaudville, Cecilia, and Henderson.

And come Thursday and Friday (June 20 and June 21), Bayou Inspiration overflows its banks once again, specifically in Arnaudville, with content that blows the mind and feeds the soul with the Poetry to the People Tour.

It’ll take place in downtown, 4-8 p.m., along the 100 block of Fuselier Road. Here, local businesses, such as Russell’s Food Center, Wyble’s Snowballs, Little Big Cup restaurant, Peach’s Porch, and Tom’s Fiddle and Bow all eagerly get involved.

It’s a community affair with merchants and residents getting into the act of a family-friendly event featuring literary performances and readings (in French, too) by poets and authors. Set to read are including two-time Louisiana Poet Laureate Emeritus, Darrell Bourque, Daniel Jose Older (New York Times bestselling author and winner of the International Latino Book Award), Alex PoeticSoul, a 2019 ICON Rising Star Award recipient, and others.

While Arnaudville is the location, folks from all over are invited, heck, encouraged to attend.

At Russell’s, grocery shopping will never be the same as the aisles come alive with Debra LaGrange’s written poetry, collages by Scott David Finch, Michelle Fontenot’s mosaics, and paintings by Leroy Miranda Jr. In the parking lot, the House of Speak Easy, a mobile bookstore, free books will be distributed.

Free books, including those for children and young adults, will also be available from St. Theresa’s Thrift Shoppe, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and St. Landry United Way.

Of course, this being Acadiana, you can always expect some music and Brazos Huval’s students will oblige at Tom’s Fiddle and Bow. Also scheduled is a showcase and party hosted by Sanjay Maharani and Kevin Robin where poets will read and perform.

Save some of your energy for Friday, too, as Bayou Inspiration will remain past flood stage.

Over at NuNu’s Arts and Culture Collective, 1510 Courtableau Road, prior to its regularly scheduled Arnaudville Pot Luck Supper and dance, a “Release Party” is in the offing and begins at 5 p.m.

This is not your father’s record release party, nor, for that matter your sister’s band, either.

Debbie Hardy LaGrange will debut her T-shirt line, Mosquito Tees, that comes with its own song, “La Chanson des Moustiques.” She wrote the lyrics and Louis Michot and His Melody Makers, which wrote the music, will perform it.

Not too many folks have a Grammy winner singing your song.

“No matter who or what tries to bring you down in life, keep fighting for your beliefs,” said Debbie. “If the mosquitoes (naysayers) in your life sting you in an attempt to ruin your ambitions, simply scratch the bite and continue to dance toward your passion.

“Always keep the beat steady behind the rhythm of your life,” she said.

And she would know. Debbie was hit with Parkinson’s Disease in 1999, and while she’s not ignoring the ramifications, she’s not letting it keep her down. In fact, that’s where the ideas for the T-shirt and song came in as a source of income now that she’s no longer a operating room RN.

“It’s never too late to reinvent yourself,” said Debbie, who has had music composed for two other songs she wrote.

If you haven’t been to the Pot Luck Supper, you’re missing something so old-fashioned, charming and unbelievably fun that you have to spill a beer in your lap to make sure it’s real.

You more than expect to to see Mary Steenburgen waltzing along in a cotton flower-print dress and really cool cowgirl boots.

And that, too, is what Bayou Inspiration has accomplished.