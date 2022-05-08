Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, is showing work by artist members Paul Dean, Leslie Elliottsmith, Mary Jane Parker and Alex Podesta through May 26.
Coinciding with the exhibits will be the gallery's ARTiculate Artists Talk at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15. Admission to both the exhibits and talk is free.
In his exhibit, "The Invisible Universe," Dean shows a new body of work exploring the mysterious richness of the color white — what it means to us, how we experience it and how it influences the perceptions of the objects it covers.
”That which we perceive as black is the absence of all color," Dean said. "White, on the contrary, is a full presentation of all the colors of the spectrum."
Dean adds that culturally, white often serves as a symbol of death and mourning and, paradoxically, it can signal a new beginning and therefor a future.
"There is more to white than meets the eye," he said. "White is the color of the invisible universe.”
Dean was a professor in LSU's Art Department for nearly three decades. He recently retired to pursue his art.
Elliottsmith is trained as both a printmaker and painter. She employs techniques from both these artforms in her work as a photographer in her show "Uncertain Times."
She chooses to invent scenes, combining multiple images to compel the viewer to suspend reality and investigate the imagery.
”My narrative imagery delves into issues in our current-day society," she said. "What is of interest is the changes over the passage of time and how society has a heavy hand in what happens to the environment in which we live and the way in which we treat each other. … My works speak to how our throw-away society has changed our ethical compass from compassion and caring, allowing dark demons to emerge whose only goal is profit, power and self-promotion.”
In addition to several public murals, Elliottsmith’s work has been included in more than 230 exhibitions throughout the United States. She lives in Alexandria and retired from teaching in 2015 from the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches after 25 years. She also has been an adjunct instructor at LSU at Alexandria and Louisiana College in Pineville.
In "Dualities," Parker explores layered, ephemeral imagery of the human body and elements from life that are inherently reflective of time. She uses a variety of media, including glass, wax, lace, photography and botanical imagery to compose thoughtful moments to reflect.
”Concepts of fragility, compulsion and ritual are recurring themes in my work," she said. "Using the figure as a starting point, I pair it with other items, often lace and botanical specimens, which I find intriguing because of their innate ability to hold history and memory in their form. As I make each piece, … the process of ‘making’ often reveals to me what the work is about, which I find fascinating.”
Parker’s work has been shown nationally and internationally and is included in the permanent collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, the LSU Museum of Art and the Center for Book Arts in New York, as well as in numerous private collections. She is on the visual arts faculty at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts.
Podesta's exhibit, "Imaginary Friends and Family Plan," uses his childhood imagination to puzzle out some of life’s most important questions, like “What is a hero?” and some of the more commonplace, but just as important ones, such as “What is loneliness?” via his avatars and bunny-man hybrid stand-ins.
These scenes illustrate moments wherein his character finds itself “lost in a reverie of industriousness, paired with doppelganger or other machinations of his childish imagination.”
"In all my recent work I have culled the rich fantasies, daydreams, misconceptions and experiences of childhood and recontextualized them through the filters of adulthood, experience and education," he said.
Podesta lives in New Orleans. His work has been featured in exhibitions nationally and internationally, as well as in print and online media outlets. He is also a member of the artist-run exhibition space The Front in New Orleans’ St. Claude Arts District.
Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, visit batonrougegallery.org.