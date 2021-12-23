The new year is approaching and the team at Bourrée Restaurant in Youngsville is optimistic that 2022 will treat them better than 2021 as they eye a March reopening after the restaurant was forced to close following a February fire.

The restaurant at 1821 Chemin Metairie Parkway has been closed for 10 months after freshly laundered aprons and towels spontaneously caught fire after being placed in the storeroom while still hot Feb. 26. The outbreak caused fire damage in only portions of the space, but the slow-burn nature of the fire resulted in smoke damage throughout, owner Tony Robinson said.

The damage required a complete gutting of the building’s interior.

Construction work could not begin immediately because the fire required insurance assessments and coordination between Robinson’s insurance company and the insurance held by the development’s owner, then they had to have patience while facing construction delays, he said.

Robinson said the struggles are the same many people are facing — sub-contractor shortages tied to the pandemic and high labor demands across south Louisiana following back-to-back years of major hurricanes coupled with supply chain issues.

The restaurateur originally thought the rebuilding process might take around six months, but the reality has been a lot different. There’s been a lot of feelings — fear, worry, anticipation, acceptance and patience as the process takes its course, Robinson said.

“I didn’t think it’d take this long, but it’s my first time with a fire so I’m finding out all the stuff that goes along with that,” he chuckles. “I don’t want to have to do this ever again but I’ve had good people on my side.”

Robinson said he’s hopeful the major construction — walls, electrical work and plumbing — will be completed by the end of December so he can shift to finishing work, like setting up bathrooms, putting in fixtures, painting and completing the build-out process, so that inspections and safety approvals can happen to allow a spring return.

Bourrée’s interior will largely stay the same, with a new custom cypress bar top to replace the smoke damaged original, though small changes, like a new color scheme, are on the table.

Robinson said if everything goes to plan he’s eyeing an early March reopening.

“We’re just hopeful that everybody will be excited and will be ready to come back and give us a trial once we reopen,” he said.

While stressful, there’s been upsides to the downtime.

Robinson said he’s taken a hard look at the restaurant’s menus, speaking with former staff members and his team about plating changes, what menu items worked, what might be scrapped or could be added to take things to the next level.

It’s the kind of reflection time you’re not often afforded in the restaurant business when each day is focused on getting to the next, he said.

“You try to take some of the things that you do and make them better, even, like the things that are really popular. There are a few things we’re looking at on the table to add to our brunch menu. We’re kind of looking at all aspects of the things we can do, can add. I think we have some really good things that we’re looking at doing,” the Bourrée owner said.

While he’s been out of the day-to-day grind, Robinson said he’s been keeping a close eye on the restaurant industry and pandemic-related impacts — like labor shortages, supply shortages and the rising costs of food.

He’s trying to take everything into account to make the reopening process as smooth as possible, lining up a Plan A, Plan B and Plan C, he said.

The restaurant owner said he’s kept in touch with his team of employees since the fire and they’re optimistic about returning for the reopening, a strong relationship he’s hopeful will help the restaurant combat labor struggles.

Robinson said he’s also been uplifted by the continued customer interest in Bourrée — the dozen or so phone calls each weekend on the restaurant line inquiring if they’ve reopened and have brunch, and the neighbors who check in during outings in Youngsville.

The restaurateur said he’s hopeful the interest means that when they reopen they’ll be able to pick up where they left off.

“You get a lot of calls and it means people are thinking about you. It makes you feel really good. I love when I get the calls…It makes you feel good about the interest that’s still there and that people are still remembering you, which you kind of worry about the longer you’re closed. You get worried that people will forget about you. The outpouring that we’ve gotten has been very positive,” Robinson said.