Baton Rouge
Monday, Aug. 5
Home-school Resources: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. Find out what library resources are available to parents who home school.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Introduction to Computers: 10 a.m. to noon, EBR Carver Branch Library, 720 Terrace St.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Introduction to Library Catalog and Databases: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway.
Introduction to the Internet: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Genealogy: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The library's Advocate Historical Newspaper database is home to millions of pages of full scans of Baton Rouge and New Orleans newspapers dating from 1832 to 1996. This class teaches how to search and sort this information and uncover stories about people, places and things in your ancestor's community. To register, call (225) 231-3751.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Genealogy: 10:30 a.m. to noon, EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Explore HeritageQuest, a library database that has several key genealogy collections including census records, and other online resources that can aid genealogy research. To register, call (225) 231-3751.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Fanfiction Workshop for Teens: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library. Aspiring teen writers can learn about fanfiction, a great way to explore your favorite fictional characters and practice the craft of writing. (225) 763-2270.
Lafayette
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Countdown to Kindergarten: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. A special program for incoming kindergartners with stories about the first day of school and practice of readiness skills with fun, hands-on activities. A school bus will be on-site for tours.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville. The YA Lit Lovers Book Club will discuss the last of the "Hunger Games" trilogy, "Mockingjay" by Suzanne Collins.