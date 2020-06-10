Clayton Shelvin is the performing arts director and talent buyer for the Acadiana Center for the Arts in downtown Lafayette. His passion for, and knowledge of performing arts has led him back to the Acadiana area via New York, New Orleans and a few other places. He brings with him wisdom, intelligence and a drive to make things better.

His role includes finding the acts for the ACA, working with agents, producing the events (sometimes with choreography and direction), and curating the seasons that wow audiences. Even thought this season is a little different because of world events, you can tell by the excitement in Clayton’s voice that it’s going to be very special. (You can stay updated at AcadianaCenterfortheArts.com)

Clayton also advocates for, and works with, the next generation of performing artists in a project called AcANXT. This program helps connect artists with grants, and offers business knowledge, self-promotion and opportunities to pursue their goals.

What was your first job? I was a barback at Picantes Restraunt in Carencro in high school. There was karaoke twice a week and a live band once a week, so I was exposed to so much music that I’d never heard before, and would even get up and sing a few songs during my shift. I had great memories there.

Describe a typical day in your life. It starts early with my 2-year-old, and our routine as a family begins. Morning music during breakfast, daycare drop-off, long work days at the AcA meeting with artists, agents, video and phone calls, reviewing performances and albums online, managing our production team, and on show nights, we get to make magic happen in the James Devin Moncus Theater. Back at home, we try to sit down as a family each night for dinner and then it's organized chaos to get her in the tub for a bath, more music time to calm her down, and after she's in bed, we try to spend an hour or two enjoying tv or cocktails together. Very long days.

What advice would you give the younger you? I would tell my younger self to really own your talents. I doubted my talent in the arts because I had no people in my life who were taking that path.

What event in your life most shaped who you are now? In high school I was accepted into a youth arts program in NYC. The very first thing I did when getting off of the plane was take the subway to Times Square. I purchased a ticket to see a show called QUIDAM from Cirque du Soleil and walked into this beautiful theater not knowing what Cirque even was. The show set my heart afire. The combination of music, dance, theatrics, and acrobatics left me breathless and I wept during most of the show. It was the first time that art moved me in that way.

What is the best thing about where you live? Porch Culture! I have the best memories of laughter, food, cocktails, books, conversations, text messages, phone calls, and sight-seeing from sitting on a porch in Acadiana

How do you "let the good times roll"? Travel does it for me. My husband and I have been fortunate to have some amazing experiences together exploring places across the world. It is one of the things that connects us as a couple.

What did you want to be when you grew up? Film director

What is your motto? Each day you’re given is a chance to reset and do better

How would you like to be remembered? As a person who was never afraid to love or be loved

What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? “It’s now or never”

What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Remembering that I am enough; remembering that I am loved; remembering that I have something to offer.

Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Chill, word, legit

What is your favorite word? Serenity

What do you collect? I collect Broadway playbills. My collection is pretty impressive. I also collect playbills from productions that I see locally and regionally. I recently had time to archive them all properly.

What food could you live on for a month? White rice

What would you change about yourself? I would give myself a longer attention span

What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? This may sound a bit crazy, but I would say Tyler Durden from one of my favorite movie’s, "Fight Club." I think we all desire to be a bit free like that character. The movie has always resonated with me.

Describe yourself in five words. Passionate; driven; ridiculous; compassionate; sensitive

What is your idea of happiness? Access. Having access to cultures, food, stories, travel, family, and laughter.

What is your favorite movie? I mentioned "Fight Club" earlier, but I would also say that "American Psycho" runs a close race. Dark and twisted satire always does it for me.

What music defines who you are? I have strong responses to music that is innovative and allows different genres to crossover. My favorite artists who represent this are James Blake, Kings of Leon, Sampha, Son Lux, Leon Bridges, Bon Iver, Bill Withers, and Rudimental

Who is your style icon? Lenny Kravitz

What do you most regret? Although I would never want my life to be any different than it is now, I do regret moving from NYC when I did. I gave up on a dream there. I always wonder what else I could’ve done with my time there.

What question do you wish I'd asked? What are the top 5 performances you’ve seen in person?

What would the answer be? 1. Lenny Kravitz at Radio City Music Hall; 2. Quidam by Cirque du Soleil; 3. Lil Wayne and Drake at the Superdome; 4. Woodkid in Paris; 5. Evita on Broadway