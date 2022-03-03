Nancy Anne Nicholson is a teacher of the deaf and hard of hearing and owner of Acadiana Talent and of Sign Language Specialties of Acadiana.
All these things are the same for Nancy, who deeply believes that every child should have the opportunity to reach his or her potential. She works very hard to make this happen.
Nancy is driven by her passion and just wants to be in a world where people use their gifts. The way she says it is in capital letters - USE YOUR GIFTS!
Nancy specializes in artist development with Acadiana Talent; they have open-mic nights at the Blue Moon every Tuesday and a 21 and under showcase every third Thursday at Agave downtown. You can find out more on their Facebook page (@AcadianaTalent) and it’s always worth going along to listen and meet Nancy.
With Sign Language Specialties, Nancy teaches sign language (both online and in person) and is available as an interpreter. She is kind and patient and loves every moment. You can find out more on their Facebook page @signlanguagespecialtiesofacadiana.
What was your first job? My first job was working the snack bar at the health club.
Describe a typical day in your life. The only part of my day that is typical is morning. When I wake up, I have a cup of coffee on the back porch while listening to the rosary and sounds of nature. When I’m not teaching, I’m with family or friends or listening to music. I try to listen to music three or more times a week.
What advice would you give the younger you? If you are walking on eggshells, find a different path. Pay attention to red flags, not everyone means well.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? My younger cousin, Danton, was born deaf. I am a teacher of the deaf and hard of hearing and I work as an interpreter. Without Danton in my life I’m not sure what I would be doing.
What values do you live by? Honesty, respect, loyalty integrity, perseverance, dependability, positivity, kindness, discipline, humility, equality, love, responsibility
What do you most appreciate? I most appreciate the gift of my parents and my children.
What is your favorite journey? My favorite journey is a road trip with the girls!
Where is your favorite place to be alone? My favorite place to be alone is outside.
What living figure most inspires you? My mother is and has always been an amazing person. She enjoys life and loves well. She is incredibly patient, giving, supportive, and uses her gifts. Together, she and my Popa are my inspiration for many things.
What was the best advice you were ever given? The best advice I was ever given was “use your gifts or you will lose them”.
What book would you tell everyone to read? I would tell everyone to read “The Shack”.
What is the best thing about where you live? The best thing about where I live is that I have plenty of space for my children and their friends.
How do you "let the good times roll"? I “let the good times roll” on Saturdays and Sundays by having brunch with the besties, then hopping around Acadiana listening to as much music and eating as many “nibbles” as we possibly can!
What did you want to be when you grew up? When I was little, I always told my mom that I wanted to be in “show biz”. Remember when we called it “show biz”?
What is your motto? “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
How would you like to be remembered? I would like to be remembered as a person who loved well.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? When I doubt myself I say, “Suck it up!”. ~Popa
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Family; faith; fellowship
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Right?!
What is your favorite word? Love
What do you collect? I collect things that belonged to my deceased relatives.
What food could you live on for a month? Bread with …
What would you change about yourself? If I could change one thing about myself it would be that I would have magical powers!
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? I always wanted to be Darla on the original "Little Rascals."
Describe yourself in five words. Friendly; enthusiastic; giving; patient; loving
What is your idea of happiness? My idea of happiness is knowing the people I love are happy too.
What is your favorite movie? My favorite movie is "Elf" and I love watching it with my kids.
What music defines who you are? Christian music
Who is your style icon? Queen of Comfort
What do you most regret? Sometimes I regret choosing responsibility over adventure. I most regret that my marriage was not successful.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What is your dream job?
What would the answer be? My dream job would be to own an all ages venue with a restaurant and a stage and well…the rest is a secret.