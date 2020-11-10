Ramsey Morein is a business cConsultant and full-time mom. She works with nonprofits and small businesses writing grants and business plans. Ramsey is super smart — both academically (she has three degrees) and in real-world knowledge. She loves working with community organizations where she can see the value she brings.
Also in the photo is Lil’ Francis, as she’s affectionately known — she took over the interview with her smiles and tasted the poster (she approved). She is full of drive, personality and cleverness just like her mom.
What was your first job? I worked for my dad, he owned a car dealership. I would do little odd-and-end jobs. I mostly handled dealer trades, so I would run all over the Gulf Coast trading cars with other car dealers. I learned how to read a map and navigate before MapQuest.
Describe a typical day in your life. Nowadays I rise before the sun comes up and prepare for when Francis wakes up. I wash and prepare our meals for the day, fix a protein shake and a pourover, answer some emails, make some phone calls, take a few meetings and then I dive into a day that revolves around Francis and doing some work here and there for my business. I'm a firm believer in working smarter, not harder. I don't always manage my time well, but I do try to use the time I have to its fullest potential.
What advice would you give the younger you? You are enough.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? I have series or more of a domino-effect of events that have shaped my life and who I am now. In 2018, I lost five people I really cared about to suicide. During that year, I had finalized my divorce, found myself in a very toxic relationship and was seriously lost. I started a journey of mindfulness and gratitude and I read/listened/attended anything on the subject of mindful living. I started with journaling three things that I was grateful for each day; some were superficial and some meaningful reflections. My gratitude practice changed my brain and it changed my life. And as soon as 2019 came around I made a powerful decision to evaluate my relationship with alcohol and live my life as a sober person. A few weeks later into 2019, I got laid off from my fancy job in Houston and then three months later I found out I was pregnant, and alone. This year, 2020, has created new challenges for everyone. I gave birth right before lock down. I went straight from maternity leave to working under Covid. It's been one hell of a ride! I'm always up for a good challenge and wouldn't have it any other way. These events pushed me to create a space/business/lifestyle around serving others; it's my heart's mission.
What values do you live by? It takes a village. However you call it, your tribe, family, gang — we weren't built to do life alone.
What do you most appreciate? Gratitude. I once had a friend scold me for not saying thank you; it may have been my first awareness of how powerful a simple grateful salutation can make a huge difference in a friendship or business transaction or meeting a complete stranger. Gratitude moves people.
What is your favorite journey? I think the wildest journey I've been on so far has been motherhood. Single mom in a Covid world — I didn't see that one coming. It has been the greatest blessing of my life. I have been able to spend an exceptional amount of one-on-one time with my little girl and it's been so rewarding.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? The bathtub
What was the best advice you were ever given? 'If you wanna be somebody be somebody, if you wanna be nobody be nobody' — Dicky Landry, pretty sure he was quoting Clifton Chenier,
What book would you tell everyone to read? I'm dyslexic, reading long novels is taxing. I do highly recommend the cookbook by chef/author/teacher Samin Nosrat called "Salt Fat Acid Heat."
What is the best thing about where you live? My neighborhood. Long strolls under the oaks, kids playing in the streets riding their bikes and skateboards, the dog walkers, the flora and fauna, the echoing laugher around the block and the smell of a freshly lit pit or a fresh burning roux flowing through the streets.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Dinner parties and Live music.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A business woman
What is your motto? Hold tight.
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who spent her life helping others as best as she could.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I call my best friends, I call it out and try to face my doubt head on. I wash my face. I take a deep breath.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Lil Francis. Mindful living. Serving others.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Kawwwww or Mais la
What is your favorite word? Absolutely
What do you collect? Kitchen utensils
What food could you live on for a month? Pasta
What would you change about yourself? I would follow my first instincts.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Sabrina the Teenage Witch
Describe yourself in five words. Anxious, Mom, Dreamer, Leo, Grateful
What is your idea of happiness? Singing my daughter to sleep at night with her head on my shoulder.
What is your favorite movie? "Everything is Illuminated"
What music defines who you are? I grew up listening to Motown and I feel like it has really shaped my taste and outlook on music.
Who is your style icon? My mom
What do you most regret? Not being able to attend Culinary School — Katrina happened.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Where do you see yourself in 5 years?
What would the answer be? Alive, raising Francis to be a lovely young lady, and a part of a movement to better our community.