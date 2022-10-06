Bachtoberfest!
Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony's sixth annual Bachtoberfest! at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Tickets are $30 by visiting brso.org.
Fall classes
Registration is open for the St. Tammany Art Association's fall classes at the Art House, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. For a full list and more information, call (985) 892-8650, email info@sttammanyartassociation.org or visit sttammany.art.
Rocky Horror
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "The Rocky Horror Show," in the Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. Opening night, Friday, Oct. 21, is sold out. Other dates are Saturday, Oct. 22; Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 27-30. Tickets are $25-$35 by visiting theatrebr.org.
At Hilliard Art Museum
The Hilliard Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, is showing "Little Things: Drawings and Photographs by Fred Packard" through Saturay, April 1; "Stephon Senegal: When Monsters Tremble," through Saturday, Dec. 10," and "Leviathan: Susan David" through Saturday, Jan. 7. For more information, call (337) 482‐2278 or visit hilliardmuseum.org.
In West Baton Rouge
West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, is showing "Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition," through Saturday, Jan. 7; "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," through Sunday, Aug. 6; "Burning Sugarcane Fields through Sunday, Jan. 15; and "The Louisianais.e. An exhibition organized by the Nous Foundation" through Monday, Dec. 4. The museum also will host Le Jam with the CFMA on Sunday, Oct. 16. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
Nutcracker tea
Buy your tickets now for the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's The Land of the Sweets Nutcracker Tea at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Lod Cook Alumni Center, 3838 W. Lakeshore Drive. Individual tickets are $60 and $550 for a table for 10 by visiting batonrougeballet.org/nutcracker-tea.
Meet the artist
Meet artist Alex Podesta at an artist meet and greet at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette. The event coincides with the museum's showing of Podesta's exhibit, "Some Boys, a Few Bunnies, and One Lousy Unicorn." For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.