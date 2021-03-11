Tanner Dimmick is the bar manager at Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant in downtown Lafayette.
To me he is the quintessential barman — the kind where you can just walk up and ask him to make you a drink, he’ll ask you a few questions and then hand you a glass of deliciousness that will suit your mood perfectly. He loves the challenge. He’s always got some infusion or syrup he’s just created tucked away, and of course, he’s also very good company.
You can follow Tanner on Instagram @tannerdimmick, but the best way to meet him is to treat yourself to a drink at Spoonbill.
What was your first job? Selling those weird orange raffle pucks at Ice Gator games.
Describe a typical day in your life. Bike over to work, chat with Stephen about ideas while prepping bar stuff for the day, work a lunch shift until about 3, on a nice day walk to get a coffee, run into friends and chat and hopefully end up drinking a few bottles with the pod at Wild Child.
What advice would you give the younger you? Pick a lane.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? My dad opening a bar and letting me work there from the time I was about 13.
What values do you live by? Union, Justice, and Confidence.
What do you most appreciate? The place I live, from my friends, to the music, food, and culture down here, I really just love it here.
What is your favorite journey? Being a part of the opening team at Spoonbill and getting to play restaurant with some cool people everyday.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? I actually kind of hate to be alone, but I guess biking around and listening to music.
What living figure most inspires you? Jimmy Buffet
What was the best advice you were ever given? Don’t worry about it too much.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "Third Plate" by Dan Barber
What is the best thing about where you live? Being able to walk downtown to all my favorite places and see my favorite people (and living next to Matt Mick)
How do you "let the good times roll"? Cooking for people at the house, having some drinks, and making my friends listen to Keith Frank Live at Slims way too many times.
What did you want to be when you grew up? Dolphin trainer.
What is your motto? Party Forward.
How would you like to be remembered? Good friend, decent cook, great dancer.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? If they can do it, so can you.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Good food, friends, mezcal
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Don’t worry about it.
What is your favorite word? Boucherie
What do you collect? Cookbooks
What food could you live on for a month? Sushi
What would you change about yourself? How much I enjoy being lazy.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Brian Flanagan
Describe yourself in five words. Sexy, silly, funny, smart, modest
What is your idea of happiness? Hanging out with folks in a backyard, drinking some wine, cooking something, and listening to one of my super talented play some tunes.
What is your favorite movie? Royal Tenenbaumns
What music defines who you are? '90s Country
Who is your style icon? Webb Pierce
What do you most regret? Not buying bitcoin 9 years ago.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Who do you miss the most in the world?
What would the answer be? Josh Mata and Rusty’s