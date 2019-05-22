I rode my bike down Berard Street in Breaux Bridge the other day and paused at Veterans Park.
There’s a memorial to the town’s soldiers who never returned alive from World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars.
Maybe it was because I was riding a bicycle, but memories of me as a kid getting Veterans Day and Memorial Day confused came rushing back.
Back then, my dad, a World War II veteran and a Japanese POW, explained it this way: Memorial Day is for those in the military who died in battle for their country; Veterans Day is for all who served their country.
So, here we’re about to embark on another Memorial Day Weekend. It’s been 151 years since the first Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, came to be. It got the name because soldiers honored their comrades by decorating their graves with wreaths, flowers and such.
Traditionally held May 30, Memorial Day was moved to the last Monday in May in 1971, declared a national holiday, and a three-day weekend was created.
Veterans Day, however, is not a holiday and is always -- despite a three-year faux pas began in 1968 -- held Nov. 11. Taps sound on the 11th hour of the 11th month on the 11th day.
Memorial Day’s National Moment of Remembrance is 3 p.m. on Memorial Day itself.
Seemingly ironic, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Texas and, yes, Louisiana still haven’t forgotten and memorialize Confederates who died fighting the U.S.
But I digress.
On Memorial Day weekend, we honor the fallen by reveling in the freedoms they fought and died for that we enjoy: A holiday rolled into a three-day weekend. Cookouts. Sales and shopping. A trip to the mountains or beach.
Seriously. If our brave men and women did not stop those trying to take over the world (WWI and WWII for, and, the only examples), hard to tell what we’d be doing this weekend.
But the good guys won.
That means we’re allowed to talk about and even criticize the people we elected, from the White House to City Hall, without fear of being arrested or disappeared. It’s called freedom of speech, and it’s in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, that piece of parchment inked in 1787, that troops over the years gave their lives to protect.
Of course you can’t yell “fire” in a crowded theater; it’s been considered dangerous speech since 1919.
Other basic freedoms enjoyed by us, by the spent blood of the brave men and women of our military, found in the First Amendment are freedom of assembly, freedom to petition the government, freedom of the press and freedom of religion.
Despite claims to the contrary, we can go to any place of worship that we choose. Or not go at all. It’s also in the First Amendment: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.
Instead, we adhere to the keen idea of the separation of church and state. After all, that’s why the Pilgrims left England and the Church of England in the first place.
Freedom of religion allows us to see the face of a woman wearing a pair of slacks and a sleeveless top. Or not, for that matter. A woman can choose to wear a burqa if she wants.
It’s the freedom of choice without the burden or fear of consequences of living under a state-run religion. Not only that, we don’t have to stone a woman to death whose rape brought shame to her family (really, who thought of this stuff?).
So thank God in your own way that we don’t have a state religion.
Those are some of the reasons why we honor the fallen on Memorial Day and that’s just in one amendment; there are 26 others.
Here’s to the day there are no new reasons -- more American soldiers killed in action -- for such a somber occasion that is truly at the heart of Memorial Day.
Of course we should continue to observe the day to honor the fallen who gave their all for the freedoms we enjoy.
But wouldn’t it be wonderful if there are no contemporary justifications for Memorial Day and instead it becomes a date associated with a lasting peace because of the bravery of the few long, long ago?