Joshua Peterson is the Chef de Cuisine at Bread & Circus Provisions — he moved to Lafayette three years ago to follow his cooking pursuits. He grew up cooking for his younger siblings and realized that it was something he loved and wanted to learn more about, and we are all lucky he followed his heart.
The last question in this column is always, “What question do you wish I'd asked?” I thought I would share his answer to that question here because it seems to sum up his attitude to everything. Joshua answered: “What do you have to say to the people?” This is what he would say:
“Do what you love to do. Moreso directed at the younger people reading; passion is a hungry, hungry thing. Figure out what you love to do and do whatever it takes to feed it. Try things you’ve never tried, as such, you may discover loves you never knew you had. There’s so much out there to love and learn, and it’s not about money or fame or followers. It’s about fulfillment. If you don’t ever find time to fill yourself, you will one day ask yourself why you’re so empty. Don’t be afraid to change directions or make big moves, and don’t let anyone else’s opinions or energy sway you away from your happiness. For everything going on in this world, you must have a retreat. Some sort of sanctuary, not only physically, but mentally as well.”
We should be grateful to have someone like Joshua finding fulfillment in our community; he’s got some exciting things that are in "secret planning mode" at the moment. I can’t wait to follow his journey.
What was your first job? Cook at McDonald's. I was 16. It was definitely a simpler time, then.
Describe a typical day in your life. Most days you can find me at Bread & Circus. On my off time (if I don’t sleep straight through it), I’ve recently taken to showing up at friends houses and cooking, drinking, laughing all day. No matter how tired you are by the end, that is always the perfect day.
What advice would you give the younger you? Learn about your credit. Manage your money. Don’t continue on with anything you don’t want to, for the sake of someone else’s feelings. Bondage begins with surrender.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Man this one made me think hard. Probably the passing of my grandfather. I was in college then, and i drove to Indiana for the funeral and saw a lot of my family that I hadn’t seen in 10+ years. I think on the way there I was very lost and confused on what exactly I wanted to do with my life. It was this chance to converse with people who knew and loved me, but only from afar; a perspective on myself that I hadn’t yet been exposed to in my life, that kind of opened things up for me. I came back from that trip to Indiana and made some major changes to my life, my priorities, and goals.
What values do you live by? Loyalty. Selflessness. Reverence. Dedication. Humility.
What do you most appreciate? I most appreciate my friends. Although I’m not the most outgoing, and i rarely reach out, I know when I need to. And they’re always there. Always have been. I also really appreciate salt. But that’s a different story.
What is your favorite journey? The journey into oneself. Meditate, don’t medicate.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? I rather enjoy being alone and I can be alone and absolutely content anywhere, anytime. Solitude is a state of mind, first. But my car. I really enjoy being alone on the road.
What living figure most inspires you? I'm blessed to have several people in my life that keep me inspired and striving for more. I guess if I have to pick one, though it’s my good friend, the big boss, Manny. There’s a lot of trust and support there and he’s never hesitant to tell me when i need to come harder. Good guy, that one.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Stop pretending. Harshly given, much needed advice in a time when I wasn’t much of a listener.
What book would you tell everyone to read? Song of Solomon
What is the best thing about where you live? The community. I don’t think I’ve ever experienced anything like it. People so willing to show love and help when others need them.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Get some friends. I roll some sushi, make some dinner. Put some music on. We rollin’ It’s a party!
What did you want to be when you grew up? A firefighter. I don’t really know what happened to that dream either. Not totally out of the picture yet.
What is your motto? If it come across your plate, you better swing.
How would you like to be remembered? As long as I can shine a bright light on at least one person's life at some point, I'm cool.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? “This the life I chose.”
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Fire, speakers, and joysticks
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Bet. Cool. and Heard. The words are phrases in themselves, and I don’t know if any of them can really even be overused but, if so, I definitely do.
What is your favorite word? Equanimity
What do you collect? Lately? Ive got a slowly growing vinyl record collection. And I’m really bad at letting go of little things so I have an ever-growing trove of trinkets.
What food could you live on for a month? French fries
What would you change about yourself? I'm working on being able to expose myself more, whether it be in social situations or more intimate interactions. I've always been a good listener, never the one to talk about my personal life or feelings.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Blade
Describe yourself in five words. Black, balanced, calm, strong, thankful
What is your idea of happiness? Comfort and stability in every aspect of your life — work, home, financially, spiritually, in your relationships and engagements with others. I think that any feeling that's not happy comes from a place of discomfort.
What is your favorite movie? "Once upon a time in Mexico"
What music defines who you are? Trap music
Who is your style icon? 2chainz