Krewe de Canailles, Lafayette’s first and only walking parade, will feature a modified parade format designed for safe participation for its 2021 Mardi Gras parade. Registration for “Oh, The Places We Didn’t Go!” opened Thursday.
Krewe de Canailles said in a prepared statement it has decided to take an adapted approach to the familiar Mardi Gras Parade in 2021, because "nothing can keep a Canaille down." Fitting with the 2021 theme, sub krewes will set up at designated locations, and decorate their lawns, porches and themselves with their sub krewe’s theme.
It’s a chance to celebrate 2020 being over, and being “over” 2020, the krewe said in its statement. The theme may include the roads not traveled, anything that was missed in 2020 or whatever message the sub krewes wish to communicate to 2020.
All parade stops will be mapped for the public to cruise by to see costumes and decorations, and to engage in general revelry. The format is similar to driving around to look at Christmas decorations, but instead revelers will be in the Mardi Gras spirit.
“When we started planning for 2021,” said Blaze Peterson, co-founder and president of KDC, “it was difficult. Yet, with the format for 2021, we’ve found a way to still spark that Mardi Gras magic, while keeping our members and the public safe.
“To me,” Peterson added, “this is the essence of what KDC is all about — finding alternative, creative forms of expression that bring our community together.”
Peterson said one of the best things about this irreverant krewe “is the closeness between the crowd and krewe members, the magical energy created with us as a walking krewe and the absence of barricades.
“We thought social distancing meant we would have to forego that closeness,” Peterson said, “but we are really proud of the innovative idea we implemented to restore the revelry.”
