FRIDAY
VALENTINE'S DAY ROMANCE PADDLE: 5 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook Road, Lafayette. John and Becky Williams will lead this romantic paddle trip that is a complete Valentine's Day experience for you and that special someone.
KREWE DE CANAILLES WALKING PARADE: 7 p.m., downtown Lafayette. Krewe members will create human-powered floats, costumes and collectible throws that pay tribute to the countless weekend celebrations with tongue-in-cheek references to classic Louisiana festivals like the Rayne Frog Festival, the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival and the Giant Omelette Celebration.
SATURDAY
LEM CARS & COFFEE: 8 a.m., Corner Bar of Lafayette, 3103 Johnston St., Lafayette. Coffee and conversation along with exotic, classic and supercars.
CHILDREN'S COURIR DE MARDI GRAS: 8 a.m., LARC'S Acadian Village, 200 Greenleaf Drive, Lafayette. Wear Mardi Gras costumes, bring decorated floats (small wagons or strollers) and walk through the village to "beg" for ingredients for a gumbo. There will also be a chicken chase, a fun jump, Mardi Gras craft and music. Gumbo and soft drinks will be available for purchase in the pavilion. $5 admission for children ages 4 and up. Children 3 years old and younger admitted free.
KREWE DES CHIEN PARADE: 2 p.m., downtown Lafayette. Dog-, family- and kid-friendly Mardi Gras parade.
PAWDI GRAS: 2 p.m., Legends of Lafayette, 110 Polk St., Lafayette. Prizes for the best single costume and best duo costume, along with free peanut butter whiskey samples, following immediately after the dog parade. Pet-friendly patio party.
KREWE OF RIO PARADE 2020: 6:30 p.m., downtown Lafayette. The 15th annual Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Parade rolls with more than 600 float riders, heart-pounding music and hundreds of parade performers.
SOUTHEASTERN'S COLUMBIA THEATRE PRESENTS "1984": 7:30 p.m., Columbia Theatre, 220 E. Thomas St., Hammond.
SUNDAY
1ST LEGENDS PUB COOK-OFF: 10 a.m., Legends of Lafayette, 104 Republic Ave., Lafayette. DJ Ryan Veillon aka DJ RV will be spinning tunes, followed by Keith Blair performing live that evening. $5 admission and $30 per team.
COURIR DE MARDI GRAS: 10 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Cajun band The Pine Leaf Boys will kick off the weekly Le Bal du Dimanche à Vermilionville as participants return from the Courir. Learn how to make a king cake and a Courir costume hat. $5.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Jeremiah Ariaz: Louisiana Trail Riders," through March 14. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Vitus Shell's "'Bout it 'Bout it, The Political Power of Just Being," through May 2. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m. Museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones