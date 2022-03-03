Sexual assault. Child abuse. Domestic violence. Mental illness. Body image. Death of a parent to COVID-19.
Those are a few of the heavy topics explored through creative channels — dance, song, spoken word, stand-up comedy, painting, poetry — in the local performance piece "Catharsis."
"There's a lot of cool catharsis that happens during the show," said Matthew Humphrey, the show's stage manager. "There's a lot of audience engagement. Folks will be able to be part of the experience and not just sitting there watching, although you don't have to participate."
"Catharsis" takes place Friday and Saturday night at Cité des Arts in downtown Lafayette.
Although the show tackles traumatic topics, it's through an approachable art form that's not meant to be depressing.
"It's not a sad show," Humphrey said. "We try to use a lot of levity in every piece. It's really very beautiful."
A licensed counselor will also be on hand to assist anyone who might need help processing personal trauma triggered by any of the pieces.
"It's been really powerful just seeing the growth and the bravery of the performers as they work through these pieces and get them ready for the stage," said co-producer Alexandra Culotta. "It's really impressive. I'm really proud of them. I've seen them break down. I've broken down. We've really gotten in touch with where these emotions are coming from. It's been been a unique experience and one that's a lot more empowering and energizing than just the trauma we're covering."
The immersive project is part therapeutic performance and part art exhibition.
Culotta will perform a dance during the show that represents her experience with dissociative identity disorder. Megan Conner Tran, her co-producer, will perform a spoken word piece about losing her dad to the coronavirus.
Humphrey, a survivor of sexual assault, will perform a solo song on stage during the event. His poetry will also be displayed in the theater's lobby alongside balloon animals one artist created from prescription pill bottles and origami cranes folded by another artist to ease anxiety.
"This was basically a blank slate," Humphrey said. "These folks came out, and we said, 'Tell us what you need. Tell us what you want to do with it.' And then we figured out how to make it into a piece. We have created something that I don't think Lafayette has ever seen before."
Tran and Culotta conceptualized "Catharsis" in December and have been working with a cast of about 20 to produce the show.
Two performances of "Catharsis" will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Cité des Arts at 109 Vine St. Tickets cost $20.
"I think that we live in some really trying times," Humphrey said. "We're all sort of shifting out of this trauma phase. It's time to shake that off. It's time to grow. I think if folks are ready to process some of that heavier load that they've been shouldering, they should come prepared to have some catharsis."
