Former presidents of the Jr. League of Lafayette and members of the community gathered March 9 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts to celebrate the long-awaited book that celebrates the 60th anniversary of the organization. The book, "Behind the Pin: 60 Years of Jr. League of Lafayette Presidents" was published by UL Press.
Josh Caffery, director of the Center for Louisiana Studies and UL Press, said,"Not only will this book tell the stories of the leadership of the League, but it will also be a history of our community.”
Co-authors Miriam Bourgeois and Anne Sonnier Calhoun were on hand to celebrate the book that has been in progress since 2018. The pandemic changed the course of the book's creation and release.
"I’ve been in the league almost 40 years," said Bourgeois. "I truly believe that the best ideas take place at a past president’s luncheon, at a round table with a white tablecloth where two or more league members are gathered, having lunch and brainstorming — mimosas may or may not be on hand. Both the idea for 'Behind the Pin' and then this book launch tonight happened in this way."
Calhoun said she has referred to "Behind the Pin" as hers and Bourgeois' love letter to the Jr. League of Lafayette.
"We strived to shine a spotlight on the league's presidents, as well as an overview of Lafayette's growth during the same period of time," Calhoun said. "The year I served was one that was the culmination of the work of previous years and the work of many women. 'Talk About Good II' was published that year and The Family Tree Parenting Center was opened. Happily, both are still thriving."
The book includes photographs and profiles of each of the presidents, including those who are deceased.
"It is important that we continue to record our history and continue to tell our stories," Bourgeois said. "If not, they will be lost forever."
The book is available for sale at Pieces of Eight, Caroline & Co. and Renaissance Market.
Bourgeois quipped that the book has its sartorial benefits, as well. "Big hair, big earrings and shoulder pads all have their moments in 'Behind the Pin!' " she said.