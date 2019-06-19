If you are trying to stick to your nutrition-focused goals and think fried chicken is out of the question, think again. Yes, you can enjoy fried food!
Just wait until you try the Oven Fried Crunchy Chicken from my "Eating Well to Fight Arthritis" cookbook. No one would ever guess this delectable dish is diabetic friendly.
You're going to want to put this easy go-to dinner solution on regular rotation for your family. It's crunchy and perfectly seasoned, and you probably already have most of the ingredients in your pantry.
Corn flakes give the chicken a light low-fat crunch, and the ranch dressing mix is a seasoning secret I love.
My food philosophy is that you don’t have to give up your favorites, just change the way you prepare them. "Frying" in the oven produces mouth-watering chicken that will leave you just as satisfied without the guilt.
And don’t cross french fries off your list either. My Oven Baked Sweet Potato Fries, which you can find at my thehealthycookingblog.com, taste better than greasy fries and they're better for you.
Terrific Tips:
- Removing the skin from a 3.5-ounce chicken breast gets rid of over 4 grams of fat and 1 gram of saturated fat. Foods high in saturated fat have been shown to increase risk for heart disease.
- For ease in crushing cornflakes, use a food processor.
- For a gluten-free meal, substitute Chex cereal for corn flakes and almond flour for all-purpose flour.