Lafayette's four-legged canine friends will soon have a new space all their own to fetch, run, jump, scratch, dig and sniff.
Lafayette officials broke ground Wednesday on a new dog park that will be built at Beaullieu Park on Bluebird Drive.
"This is reinforcing that we're a pet-friendly city," Mayor-President Joel Robideaux said. "And it fits with our no-kill initiative."
A little more than an acre of the existing Beaullieu Park inside the walking trail will be fenced in to carve out the dog park, which will include canine agility and exercise equipment, a watering station, a doggy shower for cooling off on hot summer days, benches and an existing pavilion. Construction should only take a few months.
Money for the park is coming from Lafayette Consolidated Government Parks and Recreation along with corporate donors, Robideaux said.
It will be Lafayette's second dog park, replacing one the city lost to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette when it purchased the 100-acre horse farm property that's now Moncus Park. The other dog park still operating is at Graham Brown Memorial Park on East Pont Des Mouton Road.
One of Robideaux's priorities as mayor-president has been to reduce the number of dogs and cats euthanized at animal control by increasing adoptions at the shelter or through non-profit organizations. The city is well on its way to achieving no-kill status, he said recently at his annual state of the city-parish address.
So much progress has been made that Robideaux is moving ahead with plans to build a new animal shelter that's more accommodating to adoptions. He said Wednesday the city is working with a national group regarding best practices for a new shelter and he hopes construction can begin in under a year.