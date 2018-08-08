Seven-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood will play Lafayette's Cajundome next year as part of her The Cry Pretty Tour 360.
Underwood is scheduled to perform Sept. 22, 2019, in Lafayette. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, according to a news release. For more information including the Cry Pretty album/ticket bundle, go to carrieunderwoodofficial.com.
The new tour kicks off May 1 in Greensboro, North Carolina, and will play 55 arenas across the U.S. and Canada. Underwood will be joined by Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.
On Sept. 14, Underwood will release her new album, "Cry Pretty," her first studio album on Capitol Records Nashville and the first time she has co-produced her own album.
The tour will feature a new stage in the middle of the arena floor, creating a unique 360-degree setting to allow fans on all sides of the arena an intimate view of the concert.
“I love performing in the round,” says Underwood in a news release. “It’s so much fun for me and the band to play in every direction and creates a much more intimate and immersive experience for the audience, even in a larger arena setting. It’s been exciting to introduce audiences to 'Cry Pretty,' and I can’t wait to bring the new album to life on this tour, along with all of the songs we love to play live."
Underwood has arranged for a donation of $1 from each ticket sold for The Cry Pretty Tour 360 to be contributed to Danita’s Children, which provides a safe haven for abandoned and vulnerable children in Haiti, while encouraging families to stay together through their education and malnutrition programs.
Prior to embarking on the tour next Spring, Underwood will appear at the upcoming iHeart Music Festival in Las Vegas, as well as such international festivals as The Long Road Festival and Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park in the UK, Tuckerville in The Netherlands and Deni Ute Muster in Australia.