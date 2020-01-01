It’s almost kind of funny.
That’s what I said to Gary Newman, frontman of the band formerly known as the Haggard Bucks.
“Oh, it is funny,” Newman said followed by the kind of chuckle one may have used for the non-pass interference call in the New Orleans Saints NFC title game last year.
The funny/not funny deal here began after a recent exchange of emails between Merle Haggard’s estate and Newman. It concluded with Newman saying this: “We’re no longer the Haggard Bucks. We’re just The Bucks.”
At first, however, Newman challenged the estate’s law firm in Arkansas.
“They said we can’t do that,” Newman said in reference to using the name Haggard. “I said, ‘Well, haggard is an adjective. Can you really own an adjective?’
“And they said, ‘We’ve gone through this; it’s kind of routine for us. We go through it throughout the country from time to time. It’s kind of routine and we will sue you and we will win.’ I said, ‘Well, it’s not worth it to me. Not a problem. We’ll drop Haggard and we’ll just be The Bucks.’”
Newman said he could understand if the band was making “tons of money off of it, but we’re not and we never will.”
Still, Newman looks after the estate of his late father, Cajun and country music star Jimmy C. Newman, so he gave the lawyers their due.
“I can sort of relate, I guess,” he said. “It really wasn’t that big of a deal for me. It’s all about the music.”
And that music, in particular, is known as the Bakersfield sound.
“It’s dance hall, honky tonk music that we thought that some people around here who like to dance might enjoy,” said Newman. “When you think of Bakersfield, you think of Buck Owens, Merle Haggard, Dwight Yoakam.
“It’s California country. It’s a little bit different than Nashville country, or Southern country, or Texas Country.”
Newman said some fans of the 14-month old Lafayette band had already nicknamed them as “The Bucks” even before hullabaloo.
If anything, life is ironic.
“I did a session with Merle," Newman said. "When I was playing with my dad, we recorded an album. Dad’s frontman, Ray Kirkland, was really good friends with Merle, and another friend of ours, Ronnie Reno, was in Merle’s band.
“Merle always liked dad’s singing and was a fan of dad. We were in Nashville recording ‘The Happy Cajun’ album (1979) and Merle went up to Ray and said he’d like to play on the album. He’d just play lead guitar, that’s all he wanted to do.
“I don’t know if he’s listed on there or not. He just kind of said ‘I don’t want to make a big deal out of this. I just want to be your lead guitar guitar player.’ So, that’s what we did. I spent three or four days playing music with him, visiting with him. Just a really nice guy. I know he’s got to be turning over in his grave about this name thing because that’s not like him.”
Newman met the other half of his band’s former namesake with his dad’s band when they shared a bill with Owens at a country music show in California.
I like the name Haggard Bucks and the backstory as well.
“I was just sitting around thinking, ‘Well, I like Merle Haggard and I like Buck, and I’m an old buck, maybe so,’ and I put the two words together,” Newman said. “Haggard is an adjective, worn out and whatever - which is kind of what I am - and so I said, ‘that might fit.’ Haggard Bucks. That’s kind of what some of us are.
“That sounds like a pretty cool name,” he said. “You can take it a couple of different ways.”
But the sound remains the same.
“We’re just a bunch of guys that just like to play that style of music,” said Newman. “We just enjoy that Bakersfield sound.”
The guys in the band include Jim McGee, guitar; Cal Stevenson, bass; Josh Lazo, keyboard; Walter Pearce, drums; and Newman, vocals/rhythm guitar.
“And the rest of us kind of fluctuates, depending on who’s available,” said Newman. That includes Chris Stafford, steel guitar; Tommy Shrive, lead guitar; Mandy McGee, back-up vocals; Lane Thibodeaux and Lyle Begnaud, both on steel guitar and Gary Graef.
“He’s our utility guy,” said Newman. “He can play lead guitar, bass, keyboards, drums. He’s quite versatile."