It's time to gather in the barn at John Schneider Studios in Holden for the annual Bo's Bozaar from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
In addition to actor/country singer Schneider, his new Christmas gospel show "Merry Christmas Baby" at 7 p.m. will also feature Cody McCarver, Confederate Railroad; Jacob Lyda; Keith Burns, Trick Pony; and Andrew Pope. Music from Joel Sonnier and the Louisiana Yard Dogs will precede the gospel concert at 6 p.m.
"It's a fantastic way for all of our friends and neighbors to come see exactly what’s going on at John Schneider Studios for the holidays. Put on your warm sweater, come on out and get ready to share in some true Cajun Christmas spirit," Schneider said.
A Ferris wheel and "snow" are also planned.
Tickets are $50 for general admission and $250 for VIP. The VIP tickets include early 4:30 p.m. entry, 5 p.m. dinner, 10 p.m. bonfire and other amenities. General admission gates open at 5:30 p.m.
For ticket information, visit johnschneiderstudios.com or etix.com.
Schneider Studios' new independent feature film "Christmas Cars" will premiere at 6 p.m. Sunday at Celebrity Theaters in Baton Rouge. There are no tickets for sale to the public, but those who buy VIP tickets to Bo's Bozaar can also attend the screening.
"Alicia (Allain, Schneider's wife and producer on the film) and I are delighted to be doing our world premiere of 'John Schneider’s Christmas Cars' at the theater that believed in us from the very beginning," he said.
In addition, Schneider is again hosting the Hazzard County Light Show from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 13-15, 20-22 and 27-29.
Visitors can drive through the property, 16050 Florida Blvd., and view holiday lights and displays, stopping for free cookies at "Ms. Shirley's" house.
Tickets are $20 per car.