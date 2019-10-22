Five aspiring screenwriters are in the final stretch of a new Louisiana-based competition to have their screenplays turned into a produced short film.
Baton Rouge-based VRS Media Group has announced the finalists in its 2019 Short Subject Screenplay Competition. The winner will be announced Nov. 4.
Those finalists are: Henry and Diedra Clark, of Baton Rouge, for "A Precious Gift"; Chasah and Charliese West, of Lafayette, for "Immediate Family"; Sandy Parker, of New Orleans, for "A Day Off Track"; David K. Jarreau, of New Roads, for "Lost and Found"; and Thomas Zak, of Houston, Texas, for "Be Not Far."
This competition was limited to short films (less than 59 minutes) that are family-friendly both in what is depicted and alluded to, said Chuck Bush, VRS marketing director. Entries from three states came between Aug. 29 and Oct. 4.
The film from the winning screenplay will be shown at a proposed, new festival, Film Fete Louisiane, a family-friendly film festival scheduled for next spring in Baton Rouge.
Selecting the finalists were Tom Bhramayana, writer and producer of "Tinker"; Kay Landon, writer of four award-winning short films; and Frank C. Schroeder, writer and director of "The Pistol." The same judges and VRS upper management will select the winner, Bush said.
"We are excited to begin the next phase of this competition, which will be the difficult task of choosing the grand prize winner," said Aimee Horner, VRS CEO, in a press release. "The judges' scores in the first round were very close. But we could feel great about producing any of the top five finalists."