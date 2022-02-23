If there were an official beer to cheers to the return of Mardi Gras in Louisiana, Bayou Teche Brewing's Cajun breakfast stout might just be the one.
The Arnaudville brewery's limited-release beer is a local take on the breakfast stout trend that's swept across the nation. Other breweries have crafted their beers with everything from pancakes to bacon to Lucky Charms cereal.
Bayou Teche's black ale features Cajun breakfast staples of boudin, cane syrup and coffee.
For Karlos Knott, the brewery's president, it's a nod to the "Cajun seven-course breakfast" his dad and uncles would have during the Atchafalaya Basin fishing trips of his childhood.
"On the way, they’d stop to buy supplies at a country store," Knott said. "And then they’d walk back to the car and laughingly tell us they had just bought a Cajun seven-course breakfast — a six pack of cold beer and a link of boudin. We thought it would be fun to try to recreate that seven-course breakfast in a bottle of beer.”
The Cajun breakfast stout features The Best Stop boudin, Steen's cane syrup and Art's coffee.
Cane syrup and boudin are added to the mash near the beginning of the brewing process. More boudin is added near the end of the boiling stage, and the beer is finished with coffee at the end of fermentation.
The special brew first debuted ahead of Mardi Gras in 2019. That year's batch featured boudin from Russell's Food Center in Arnaudville.
A special release party will be held for the beer's return from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday at Bayou Teche Brewing's taproom at 1002 Noth Lane in Arnaudville.
The Cajun breakfast stout will be available on draft or in four-pack bottles during the event. A limited number of first pours with commemorative campfire coffee mugs will also be available.
Live music featuring Troy Breaux & Seauxl du Monde will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Best Stop Super Market will offer samples of their boudin during the event, and the brewery's wood-fired pizza restaurant, Cajun Saucer, will also serve food.
Learn more about the Cajun breakfast stout or the special release party at facebook.com/bayoutechebrewing.