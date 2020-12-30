Sarah Branton is a serial entrepreneur, co-owner of Real Product Talk, podcaster personality on Cash Flow + Cuss Words, and dabbler in lots of other small, passion-fueled ventures. Simply put, she’s a force.
Real Product Talk is a service that connects products with reviewers. It helps product owners obtain authentic feedback privately and publicly, and leads to launches, revisions and improvements for brands. It also provides free product to the reviewers. Everyone wins. And yes, if you can follow a schedule, write in full sentences and want to test products, you can apply to join on their website. Really — it’s a real thing. Find out more at realproducttalk.com.
Sarah is also about to launch a podcast called (appropriately) Cash Flow + Cuss Words with Carlie Anne Dexter on which she hopes to help other entrepreneurs succeed. It will launch soon; you can follow them on Instagram @cashflowandcusswords to find out more.
Sarah is a ball of energy and drive and knows where she wants to go, and I can’t wait to watch her journey, and learn more about her bubble tent, too.
What was your first job? My first official job was laundry porter at the Holiday Inn Express in Henderson. My mom was the general manager there at the time, and I’d venture to say the strictest boss I’ve had.
Describe a typical day in your life. Generally, I wake up, make a cup of coffee (with lots of frothed creamer), and sometimes breakfast. I sit down (sometimes in bed, sometimes at my desk, sometimes in front of the living room fireplace) and work on emails and messages by 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. I spend time building spreadsheets, keeping the kids focused on homeschooling (we use an online service, so I just keep them on task), making lunch, writing copy for social posts, developing ideas with business partners. Often throughout the day, women in the Greater Lafayette Area Mom’s group, which I founded a couple of years ago, will message me for advice. I’m not sure if it’s because I have 7 children or because I’m a safe place to land (probably both). Some nights, I work well past 6 p.m., but I’m trying to set better boundaries in that department . I try to fit in journaling, 20 minutes of pilates and night walks in my neighborhood with my husband after the kids go to sleep.
What advice would you give the younger you? I wouldn’t want to alter the course of my life by speaking to my younger self (sci-fi nerd alert); those failures have been the catalyst to my success. However, if I was speaking to my children in their early adulthood, I would encourage them to take risks, be vulnerable and not to settle for ‘good enough.'
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Every failure. Every mistake. Every stumble. I have not enjoyed them; I’ve hated them, for the most part, but they motivated me to figure it all out. I don’t like repeating the same lessons over so I try to analyze failure as a way to grow.
What values do you live by? Be honest. Be compassionate. Be vulnerable. Be introspective. Love well.
What do you most appreciate? Authenticity above all else. I respect the courage it takes to be truly yourself and own it.
What is your favorite journey? As an enneagram 7, whatever journey I’m on is my favorite at that moment. I strive to always be adventuring.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? In my backyard bubble tent. It’s a 15-foot space made of clear walls and a clear ceiling where I can sit comfortably under the stars or during a rainstorm and just be still (or dance like the neighbors are not watching when I want to get out some energy).
What living figure most inspires you? Brené Brown has changed my perspective the most, I think.
What was the best advice you were ever given? If you want to avoid a lot of disappointment, get clear about your expectations then communicate them clearly, including your boundaries.
What book would you tell everyone to read? Anything by Brené Brown — or "The Secret."
What is the best thing about where you live? We’re in a wonderful neighborhood where we can walk together and recount our days. We can bike to Girard Park with the kids; stopping at Champagne’s along the way for packing the picnic baskets. Our backyard is also wonderfully large and uniquely shaped so that we have a zipline, a slackline, a swurfer swing and more super fun toys “for the kids.”
How do you “let the good times roll”? Glamping is my joy. I love hiking with my family in the outdoors as much as I love decorating my 20-year-old pop-up camper, Blanche. Sleeping under the stars was a bucket list item for me and now we can do it in a climate-controlled tent on wheels with high-thread-count sheets.
What is your motto? You allow what you accept and accept what you allow.
How would you like to be remembered? I want to be remembered as someone who lived intentionally and invested in others.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? When I need validation or an attitude adjustment, I go to my circle because I know that I won’t shake off the doubts alone ... and I don’t have to.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Fortitude. Partnerships. Love.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? I tend to drop an enthusiastic fist-pump paired with an F-Bomb more often than most, hence the “+ Cuss Words” in our podcast title.
What is your favorite word? Manifest. Though "curate" is my 2021 word of the year.
What do you collect? Quartz crystals and eyeglasses.
What food could you live on for a month? Eggs. No doubt.
What would you change about yourself? I wish I was more motherly. I love my children so dearly, but being maternal is a practiced effort, not an instinct for me.
What literary, movie, or cartoon character do you most identify with? Lucille Ball. She was a pioneer! She was both smart and business-minded, but also humorous and attainable. And plus, also red-headed.
Describe yourself in five words. Always trying to be better.
What is your idea of happiness? Financial security. The freedom to work when and where and how I want. Giving back to others. Having unique experiences with my family and friends.
What is your favorite movie? "The Fifth Element"
What music defines who you are? Whatever is playing now is the soundtrack for that moment. It brings me back to those emotions later when I hear it again.
Who is your style icon? Kristen Gary because she is so completely authentic. She wears what she loves and it shows. I want to be more like KG.
What do you most regret? The times I didn’t apologize or didn’t do it soon enough.
What question do you wish I’d asked? What’s something unique about you?
What would the answer be? I have aphantasia (a blind mind’s eye) which means I can’t visualize anything in my head and don’t have visual memories. It’s made answering some of these questions more tedious — I can’t remember TV shows I watched a couple of months ago so I have no clue what I thought about as a child. However, it also means I have to live in the right now because I can’t imagine the future and I can’t remember the past well enough to dwell on it.