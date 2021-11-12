Bryson Bernard knows all too well how easily a single opportunity or a single setback can completely change the world as you know it.
In 2007, the Lafayette musician known as Cupid released a hit song that spawned a popular line dance and sold more than 3 million copies. And in 2016, he suffered from a debilitating stroke that left him lip syncing at concerts as he relearned how to use his voice.
Cupid is now opening up about both experiences and everything in between in a new book, "Trust Your Gift: An Interactive Guide To Achieve Your Purpose"
"It's been a mystery for years, and I just didn't want my story to be untold," Cupid said in a phone interview. "And then I also want this book to teach people to discover their purpose in life and utilize that to take care of yourself for the rest of your life."
Although he's performed for crowds across the globe, Cupid says he's a private person and he struggled to be vulnerable when writing the book with his co-author, Elvira Guzman.
"She really did a good job of dragging out stuff I didn't really want to talk about," Cupid said. "And I appreciate her for that because it would have been a super boring book if it was just me telling it like I tell everybody else. We dug deep, and it was tough."
Cupid, 41, said it's been worth it because he's hearing favorable feedback from those who have downloaded the digital version of the book ahead of the physical release.
The book isn't just helping those who read it, either. It's also been therapeutic for the musician who wrote it.
"This book has kind of been a relief for me because there's so many stories that people don't know," Cupid said in a phone interview. "I've been so private my whole life. It's just been good to be able to get some of it out in a book to share with people. People don't know my struggles."
Even knowing what he does now, Cupid said he would still likely keep his stroke a secret from those in the music industry as he did in 2016 when he suffered one at the age of 36.
Cupid said he had too many shows on the schedule at the time, and the industry professionals wouldn't knowingly work with a musician in his condition because he'd become a liability.
"It was a reality check," Cupid said. "Because I was focusing on trying to please so many people rather than just doing what I did before I made it, which was just make great music. It took a toll on me physically."
Cupid had gone for ice cream with his son in the moments before the stroke. After returning home, he remembers retelling a story that he'd been dwelling on and everything getting "really black" as he fell to the ground. Cupid said he tried to tell his son to call 911, but his speech was garbled.
"And that's when I knew," Cupid said. "I called 911 and it went to the operator and I started trying to talk and she knew. She said, 'You're having a stroke?' And I said, 'Mmhmm.'"
He was hospitalized for four days and spent months in therapy as he relearned how to speak and move.
Cupid still remembers the moment when he first attempted to sing a few days after the stroke. He tried his voice out in an unassuming place — the shower — and couldn't find the "humming letters"
"I pride myself on being a solid singer," Cupid said. "Every time I perform, I want to sound just like the music. I broke down. I didn't know what to do."
A week after the stroke, he was back on stage lip syncing instead of performing live.
"I had to do the concert," Cupid said. "People couldn't know I had a stroke."
After months of therapy and hard work, he eventually regained his ability to sing and move again. He returned to the gym, which he said he'd been neglecting for months before the stroke, and focused on nutrition.
"Once I started taking care of myself and taking self health and getting back into the fitness thing and kind of not stressing over things I can't control, things started opening up again," Cupid said.
Cupid said he wants his book to help others achieve greatness through recognizing their gifts and embracing opportunities.
His advice to anyone struggling to identify their gift or their purpose?
"The thing that you think about the most every single day is what you're supposed to be here for," Cupid said. "A lot of people live a purposeless life because they're constantly doing things to get by rather than doing things that's in their purpose of what they're supposed to be doing...So many people spend so much of the most valuable resource ever created — which is time — wasted on other people's purpose."
Physical copies of the book won't be available until Jan. 4, but those who preorder it will receive a digital version ahead of the hard copy.
Learn more about Cupid's book at trustyourgift.com.