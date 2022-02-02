Jim Gaffigan is equal parts intrigued and skeptical about boiled crawfish.
The six-time Grammy nominated comedian plans to try the south Louisiana delicacy ahead of his Friday night show at the Lafayette Cajundome. The experience is sure to inspire a few jokes.
"You remove the tail and you suck the head, which is just insane — like they're just not trying to hide anything," Gaffigan said in a Wednesday phone interview with The Acadiana Advocate. "I'm not a huge seafood guy, and when you're talking about the head or the tail, that's kind of like not getting me excited."
Gaffigan had a few questions of his own during the call.
Is it crawfish season? How many times per week do people eat crawfish? Is a crawfish about the size of a soda can? Can you get boiled crawfish delivered? What's the best crawfish spot near the Cajundome? Do crawfish restaurants also sell chicken and sausage gumbo?
"Lobster is OK," Gaffigan said when considering how it might be similar to crawfish. "I still would rather have the sausage gumbo or the rice and beans or a po-boy or maybe deep-fried shrimp or blackened catfish or something like that."
Although Gaffigan has performed in New Orleans on more than one occasion, this will mark his first trip to the heart of Cajun Country.
He won't be in Lafayette long — about a day — but plans to indulge in a few of his favorite Louisiana dishes while he's here.
"I feel like in Louisiana there's like a pressure to eat," Gaffigan said. "I'm surprised that you don't add a meal when you go to Louisiana."
The three-time Emmy winning performer is known for his observational humor, which is often inspired by his love for food or his experience as a practicing Catholic — two things he has in common with much of Acadiana.
Gaffigan said he learned during a show in Canada a bit about the expulsion of the Acadians from Nova Scotia to south Louisiana in the 1700s.
"It's so exciting because when performing in a new city, I always try and do something unique to the city," Gaffigan said. "And I'll tell you, for me, it's a lot easier in places like Lafayette than a city in the Midwest because you don't have to scratch the surface that far to see uniqueness. The whole Cajun thing within itself is gigantic. I feel like it's going to be a fun ride."
In addition to touring and releasing specials as a stand-up comedian, Gaffigan has amassed a prolific body of work as an actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author and multi-platinum-selling recording artist.
He and his wife live in Manhattan with their five "loud and expensive" children. During the pandemic, he gave his fans a glimpse into his home life with a YouTube series called Dinner with the Gaffigans.
His pandemic experience was not so different from that of anyone else.
"For me, personally, I've gone through times where I was in shape, and now I'm completely out of shape," Gaffigan said. "I had a garden and I was making dinner every night, and now I'm not doing anything like that. I think we're all in the same position where there's a certain fatigue and confusion where we're just kind of plowing ahead."
Gaffigan said he had COVID-19, but only found out because of an antibody test. He believes he had the omicron variant because he experienced little to no symptoms of the virus, and his sense of smell and taste remain fully intact.
"I almost wish that I had inverted things so it would stop me from stuffing food in my mouth," Gaffigan said. "It's like the COVID diet. It would be amazing if somehow they'd gotten zucchinis to taste like chocolate for me. That would be amazing."
Gaffigan said he plans to tailor jokes to the Lafayette audience but doesn't like to talk about specifics of his jokes ahead of the performance because it's "bound to be misinterpreted or sound really boring."
His curiosity about Cajun Country is apparent, and his Louisiana-centric questions are sure to lead to some laughs.
"There's alligators all around, right?" Gaffigan asked. "That is just weird. It's just — you live among monsters that can eat you."
Gaffigan is set to perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the Cajundome as part of The Fun Tour. Tickets are still available for the Lafayette show at jimgaffigan.com/tour-dates.