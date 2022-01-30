Les Brigands de Lafitte celebrated its 68th ball masque on Saturday in the Frem F. Boustany Ballroom at the Heymann Performing Arts and Convention Center in Lafayette.
The entrance to the ballroom was dominated by a giant graphic image of the Etoile Rouge, Lafitte’s famous fighting ship, and a large likeness of Jean Lafitte. The colorful krewe crest hung over the master of ceremonies’ podium and the backdrop depicted a beautiful south Louisiana scene. The stage was filled with trees and foliage typical to Acadiana.
The theme was “Lafittefest” and a replica of this year’s doubloon hung over center stage. Arriving guests were greeted by the chairman of the floor committee, Sterling Lejeune, who provided escorts to their seats in the callout section.
The celebration began with the traditional captain’s whistle and the entrance of Jean Lafitte, who tossed long necklaces and trinkets to the guests, His trusted pirate officers followed, carrying a large pirate chest filled with treasures and gifts for the ladies. Lafitte’s handpicked governors led the fearless brigands (their identities hidden under colorful uniforms and behind full-face masks), who paraded around the large dance floor tossing necklaces to the enthusiastic crowd. The ballroom slowly darkened and Queen of Les Brigands 2021 Meghan Estelle Colomb was recognized, along with her full court. The krewe recognized all former queens in attendance.
The dukes, each representing notable musical figures from the past and present, paraded their way to the stage. A movable stage, illuminated with lasers and colored electronic lighting, was brought into the ballroom with the king (character name Bruce “The Boss” Springsteen) riding atop as it made its way around the ballroom floor. The identities of the characters, including that of the king, are kept a secret. "The Boss" tossed trinkets and gold pieces to guests as he advanced to his throne. Upon reaching the stage, he acknowledged his dukes and then toasted Jean Lafitte. Queen Cecile Cameron Chappuis and her court were announced and presented to the audience by Captain Jean Lafitte. Following the grand march and court dance, members of the floor committee called out the names of the ladies invited to dance with the masked pirates. General dancing followed to the music of Jet 7.
Chappuis is the daughter of Rick and Shana Chappuis and is a senior at Saint Thomas More Catholic High School.
Maids are: Claire Renée Broussard, daughter of Brett and Bethany Broussard, a senior at St. Thomas More Catholic High School;
Ani Elizabeth Domingue, daughter of Scott and Crystal Domingue, a senior at St. Thomas More; Julia Claire Fawcett, daughter of Kent and Joan Fawcett and Nancy Fawcett, a senior at Lafayette High School; Mary Grace Guidroz, daughter of Stan and Ruthy Guidroz, a senior at St. Thomas More; Avery Elizabeth Hebert, daughter of Tom and Kim Hebert, a senior at St. Thomas More; Margaret Calloway Hurley, daughter of Dan and Laura Hurley, a senior at St. Thomas More; Molly Michelle Miller, daughter of Mark and Michelle Miller, a senior at St. Thomas More; and Rachel Caroline Schwartzenburg, daughter of Andy and Penn Schwartzenburg, a senior at St. Thomas More.