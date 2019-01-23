Clint Robin’s dad bought him his first guitar at 6 years old. And it hasn’t been far from his arms ever since.

For that matter, neither has a pen and pad.

Robin, a singer/songwriter from Henderson, has a repertoire that leans country and honky tonk seasoned with a Cajun flair, as well as flat-out Cajun songs.

But chances are you’d never heard of him if not for his folks who brought him into the world 60 years ago.

“My mom and my dad were always supportive of me playing music,” said Robin.

So much so that when his folks had a café, they’d allow their young son, cradling his guitar, to sit beside his dad’s cousin, Dunice Theriot, as he would perform.

“He really inspired me,” said Robin. “When I wasn’t doing that, I’d sit on the side of the jukebox.”

Robin played drums in his first band at 10 years old. This was back before the Roddie Romero law that allowed under-aged musicians to perform in bars and nightclubs.

“I was doing that, believe me, before Roddie Romero,” he said. “My mom and dad had to sign a piece of paper for me to go play in the clubs.”

Robin is semi-retired these days. But even as he conducted Atchafalaya Basin boat tours, he’d find a locale on the water where trees were draped in Spanish moss and the dark water teemed with grinning gators and find inspiration.

That’s where “Le Jeune De La Bassin (“Young Man of the Basin”) comes in, a song that also served as a fundraiser for signs in the basin.

“I’d would go to the tourists, bring some CDs and I would sell them and raise the money,” said Robin, noting that 3-D sign company in Lafayette donated to the cause in the signage department. “I put like six signs throughout the basin.”

The signs marked waterways, such as Lake Bijou, and there’s also an eco-friendly reminder with “Help Keep Our Basin Clean.”

As a rule, the rule of thumb for a writer is to write what you know. Robin does just that as a songwriter.

“I love to do songs about the culture,” he said, with a nod to “Cajun Baby,” “Basin Country Man, and “Cajun Love Affair.”

At the same time, “And then I have some songs that I also love to do country music to,” he said.

In the 1980s, Robin was a member of the Swampland Band.

“We met some pretty interesting people,” he said. Gigs included shows with the likes of Jimmy C. Newman, Gatemouth Brown and Irma Thomas.

The Swampland Band was no slouch, either.

“We had some top notch musicians, man, we had a Nashville sound,” said Robin. “But we also did swamp pop, Cajun and country.”

As he spoke about the band, I could see the past return in his eyes as rerun of a performance of played in his mind.

“We had an old guy named Nelson Long that played the fiddle for us, and a steel player named Johnny Carey,” Robin smiled. “Those two, man, they’d been playing together for like 20 years. It was like glass, man; it was just so smooth.

“We had the music organized where most of the time they would kick-off the songs,” he said.

More often than not, though, you’ll find Robin going solo with a guitar and technological assistance with prerecorded tracks done in his home studio.

“I’ll take the vocals out and perform,” he said. You can check out Robin, Saturday, 6:30 p.m., at Joie de Vivre Cafe, 107 N. Main St., Breaux Bridge

After 54 years, Robin continues to ply his gift. “Basin Boogie Man,” “Young Man of the Basin” and “Whiskey & Tears” net airplay on radio stations KBON 101.1 fm and KEUN 105.5 fm.

In the ether world, Robin’s “Whiskey & Tears” sits atop Sound Click rankings under country/honky tonk, and other songs are duly noted on Reverbnation. You can find taped performances on YouTube.

Talent is one thing, but it seems to me if a kid doesn’t have the backing of parents early on, the desire to pursue music can wither on the vine. Robin is a case in point.

“My mom was always like – she didn’t push me into it, I went into it – and she always supported me,” he said. “She was always there.”

Although she died when Robin was just 15, “Thinking About Mama” was penned in her honor.

And now, just over a half-century on, Robin continues to make music.

“It’s been in me. It’s been in me that long,” said Robin. “I mean, it’s all I’ve ever known, you know.”