Each year, Lafayette's indelible ties to French culture are displayed in numerous delicious ways, not the least of which involve wine. The tradition of inducting local notables into the venerated 'Confrerie du Vin Suresnes' is one of those annual events that you have to see to fully understand. The Wine Brotherhood of Suresnes, as translated, is a decades-old committee dedicated to promoting the city of Suresnes and its wine vineyard, which is owned and managed by the municipality. The region is quite proud of its wine making-history (dating back to the ancient Romans, we are told) and only produces about 5,000 bottles of white wine a year -- mostly consumed in Paris. To be inducted into this brotherhood is to become an ambassador of that tradition and, of course, sample the wine in all its glory. On July 9, the group of new members gathered at the Mouton House Plantation in Lafayette for the official ceremony that included presentations by Surenes dignitaries and Lafayette's own Philip Gustin of Alliance Francaise de Lafayette. The lucky few included David D'Aquin, George Marks, Ravi Daggula and Mavis Fruge. Congratulations to all and à votre santé!